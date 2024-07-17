Man Utd learn enticing fee to sign key Ten Hag objective, but superstar must be sold first

It could be one in, one out for the Man Utd midfield

Manchester United are gunning to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte and hand Erik ten Hag one of his key summer targets, though reports claim a big-name player must be sold first.

Man Utd have started their summer revamp with the capture of centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. The Dutchman will help Rasmus Hojlund out up front and is aiming to add more goals to Ten Hag’s attack.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be delighted with Zirkzee’s signing, though there are several other positions that also need to be bolstered.

Ratcliffe is intent of signing a new left-back, central midfielder and potentially two or more central defenders for the club.

To improve the midfield, Man Utd are eyeing possible targets Joao Neves, Ugarte and even Crystal Palace starlet Adam Wharton.

In recent days, Ugarte has shot up Man Utd’s wish list, and the Ligue 1 ace is now a top objective for manager Ten Hag, who is a big admirer.

PSG are edging closer to landing Benfica’s Neves, which should open the door for Ratcliffe and Man Utd to sign Ugarte.

The Uruguayan has already ‘said yes’ to joining Man Utd as he is excited by the prospect of shining in the Premier League, while Emmanuel Petit has explained why the swoop would be a good one for Man Utd to complete.

Man Utd transfers: Update on Manuel Ugarte hunt

Previously, Man Utd have been tipped to sign Ugarte for £45-50million. But according to journalist Jamie Jackson, Man Utd will only need to spend £38m to bring Ugarte to Old Trafford.

This saving will give Ratcliffe a financial boost as he tries to bolster the defence with the potential signings of Leny Yoro and Milos Kerkez.

However, Man Utd are unlikely to launch a £38m bid for Ugarte until they have received a fee for one of their current midfielders.

It is claimed that Man Utd will need to sell five-time Champions League winner Casemiro before they can finalise Ugarte’s signing.

The Red Devils are pushing to sell Casemiro after he struggled last season, as the Brazilian is unfortunately past his best.

Casemiro, meanwhile, would be happy to move on as he could pick up one last big contract by heading to Saudi Arabia.

After paying Real Madrid an initial £60m for Casemiro – plus £10m in add-ons – Man Utd are now braced for a big loss on the veteran star.

Ratcliffe is hoping to pick up £25m for Casemiro, though he may ultimately have to sell for a fee of around £20m. But even that lower £20m figure would give Man Utd a big boost in their chase for Ugarte.

Casemiro is being targeted by Al-Nassr as they look to reunite the 32-year-old with his former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. But the latest reports suggest Al-Nassr will face competition for Casemiro from teams in MLS.

