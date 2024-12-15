Man Utd learn fee needed to sign confirmed midfield target as Red Devils plot raid on Championship high-flyers

Manchester United are big admirers of Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg and the Black Cats have reportedly named the price they’d be willing to sell him for.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been sensational for Sunderland this season and is a big reason why they’re third in the Championship table and chasing promotion.

Rigg has made 19 league appearances so far this season and scored three goals in the process. He’s also been involved in England’s youth set-up for years and has eight caps for the Under-18s.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sunderland will reluctantly sell Rigg if a bid in the region of £25million is launched for the teenager.

Rigg has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs but Man Utd are considered the favourites at this stage, it’s claimed.

INEOS want to turn Old Trafford into the best place in Europe to develop top young prospects and Rigg certainly fits into that category.

His displays have drawn comparisons with Red Devils legend Roy Keane and if he reaches the levels of the former Republic of Ireland international, he could prove to be a fantastic long-term addition.

READ MORE: Sir Alex Ferguson weighs in on Marcus Rashford future, with Man Utd star still ‘best at the club’

Man Utd are huge admirers of Sunderland star

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are indeed big admirers of Rigg and would like to bring him to Old Trafford, but it won’t be straightforward.

Sunderland may well be convinced to sell Rigg if a big bid is launched but they are very unlikely to sanction his exit mid-season, in the middle of a promotion push.

From Rigg’s side, we understand that he is aware of the interest from the Premier League giants but remains fully focused on the campaign ahead with Sunderland.

The youngster is not pushing to leave the Stadium of Light and wants to help his team get promoted. He could leave Sunderland next summer, but that would be more likely if they fail to go up this term.

If Sunderland are promoted, there is a good chance that Rigg will choose to stay with them for one more season.

But it’s clear that Rigg has a bright future ahead of him and looks set to join an elite club in the future. While Man Utd are considered his prime suitors, other top sides are also likely to move for him if he becomes available.

Man Utd round-up: Man City want Pogba?! / Gyokeres latest

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Manchester City are considering a shock move for former Man Utd man Paul Pogba in an attempt to fill the void left by injured midfielder Rodri.

It’s claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side have made an approach to the Frenchman about joining them when he returns to football in March.

Pogba last played for Juventus in September 2023 before being issued a doping ban and was released by the Serie A side at the end of November.

Reports claim Guardiola ‘remains an admirer’ of the 31-year-old and reiterates that Man City have shown interest in Pogba before, even when he was at Old Trafford.

In other news, reports from Italy claim that Man Utd are preparing to launch a bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, with top target Viktor Gyokeres deemed too expensive – for now at least.

The 32-cap Serbia international is rated in the €60m (£49.9m, $63m) bracket by Juventus, with Vlahovic catching the eye with five-goal contributions (four scored, one assist) in as many Champions League games so far this season and having helped put Manchester City to the sword on Wednesday.

QUIZ: How well do you know Ruben Amorim?