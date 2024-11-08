Manchester United have reportedly been told the exact price they will need to pay to capture Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg, who is also on the radars of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to CaughtOffside, the midfielder’s exciting performances for Sunderland have put a host of Premier League sides on alert, most notably Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. United are particularly keen to sign Rigg, having sent scouts to watch him on a number of occasions this term.

Those scouts have returned glowing reports, with United now planning an approach as they look to add Rigg to their crop of talented young players.

United will have to pay more than €30million (£25m / $32.4m) to sign the 17-year-old, CaughtOffside claim.

The report adds that Rigg – who has mainly operated as a No 8 or No 10 this season – is courting interest from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, too.

Man Utd chiefs gunning for Rigg deal

On October 26, it emerged that United were determined to land Rigg, regardless of what would happen to then manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has since been sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese due to join on November 11, but that managerial change has not affected the club’s pursuit of Rigg.

On October 31, it was claimed that Sunderland will reject all approaches for the wonderkid in January and could even try to keep him beyond next summer.

But if the latest report from CaughtOffside is to be believed, then Sunderland have softened their stance.

United must be wary of European heavyweights such as Madrid and Dortmund, though.

Rigg has been labelled the ‘best young English player since Jude Bellingham’. The Championship ace could therefore be tempted to follow in Bellingham’s footsteps by heading to Dortmund next and continuing his stunning development.

It remains to be seen whether Rigg is experienced enough to join Madrid. Los Blancos scarcely miss out on their top targets though, with United defender Leny Yoro being one rare example.

It is understandable that some of the biggest and best clubs in the world are pursuing Rigg.

The England U18 international is already a key player for Sunderland, despite his tender age. So far this term, Rigg has managed three goals in 13 Championship appearances, helping Sunderland go top of the table.

Rigg is on his way to becoming an elite star, and United hope to win the busy chase for his signature.

DON’T MISS – How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

Man Utd news: Scholes verdict; winger ‘enquiry’

Meanwhile, United hero Paul Scholes has predicted Amorim to make big changes at Old Trafford as several players are not suited to his style of play.

Amorim likes to use a 3-4-3 formation and will not waver from this tactic, something which put Liverpool off when they held talks with him previously.

Scholes believes ‘three or four players’ could be in trouble as Amorim will insist they ‘do the ugly side of the game’.

You can read what Scholes had to say in full here.

As per German journalist Christian Falk, United hold concrete interest in former City star Leroy Sane and have made an ‘enquiry’ for him.

The winger could soon enter the final six months of his Bayern Munich contract, sparking interest from United and Arsenal.

Click here for all the details on United’s pursuit of Sane.

READ MORE: Six Man Utd players who could benefit from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager