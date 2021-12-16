Manchester United have reportedly been that impressed by the form of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier over the past 18 months that they sent scouts to watch him in action against Manchester City on Tuesday night, which turned out to be unfortunate timing.

The Red Devils sent scout Tony Coton, a former England B stopper, to watch the France Under-21 star in action. Unfortunately for Meslier, Leeds were crushed 7-0 at the Etihad – although he was not really to blame for any of the goals and performed admirably to stop the scoreline hitting double figures.

The 21-year-old is in his third season at Elland Road. In that time he’s developed into one of Europe’s top young keepers under Marcelo Bielsa’s stewardship.

The report in the Daily Mail claims that United have been impressed by Meslier’s maturity. It’s also not the first time that they have sent scouts to watch the player.

Weirdly the rumours come at a time when the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford is as strong as it’s been for some time.

David De Gea has firmly re-established himself as the club’s No. 1 with a fine return to form.

England stopper Dean Henderson and the experienced Tom Heaton are also the current back-up options.

Henderson eyeing United exit

However, there are strong suggestions that Henderson could look to force a move, after playing second fiddle to De Gea all season.

That would leave an opening for a younger option to be signed. To that end, Meslier fits the profile of someone who could actually come in and eventually challenge the Spaniard for his position.

The Elland Road man has already played 44 times in the Premier League, despite his young age. But Leeds would fight tooth and nail to keep him and be loathed to sell to a bitter rival.

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly made clear his transfer preference upon leaving Chelsea – but his agent seemingly has other ideas and wants to open talks over a move to Manchester United.

Rudiger has become a cornerstone of the Blues’ success over the past year. Indeed, he is one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s team sheet. However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Chelsea find themselves in a tricky situation.

Indeed, some reports are suggesting that Rudiger wants as much as £290,000 a week to sign new terms at Stamford Bridge.

And despite his importance to Tuchel, that seems far higher than Chelsea are prepared to spend. Indeed, reports claim he has branded their latest offer a ‘slap in the face’.

As such, it’s no surprise to see the defender linked with mutiple clubs, including PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Now, according to SportBILD, Rudiger has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos see the signing of the defender on a free transfer as an ‘opportunity not to be missed’. As such, they are reportedly ready to submit an approach for him from January 1, when he is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement.

That news comes amid reports that PSG are also planning a huge counter offer of their own. Indeed, SportBILD writes that Rudiger’s camp held talks with PSG sporting director Leonardo over a deal earlier this month.

United still in the running for Rudiger

Despite claims that Rudiger has his heart set on Real, reports on Thursday are refusing to discount Manchester United out of the running.

Indeed, our Euro Paper Talk on Tuesday suggested Rudiger could yet move to Old Trafford in the ‘ultimate act of betrayal’.

Now there’s an intriguing twist to the saga. The Daily Star is reporting that Rudiger’s agent will advise a move to United.

They state that the half-brother and agent of Rudiger, Sahr Senesie, shares a “close” relationship with Ralf Rangnick.

As such, he wants his client to listen to what the United interim manager proposes over a prospective switch.

This is given further substance by German transfer expert Christian Falk, who claims Senesie is ‘willing to negotiate with United’.

