Man Utd left to regret transfer mistake as Neville reveals scouting mission

Gary Neville says he advised Man Utd to sign one star now ripping it up in the Premier League for an arch-rival.

The club legend has been busy commenting on their troubles this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself in a tough situation. The Red Devils have won just once in their last six Premier League outings.

That poor run of form includes a dreadful 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Solskjaer’s situation has been made worse by their disappointing performances in other competitions. Man Utd were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham in just the third round. They have also had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo for points in their Champions League group.

Further investment will be essential in 2022 if Man Utd are to match rivals City or league leaders Chelsea.

They are keeping tabs on AC Milan star Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid’s England international Kieran Trippier.

Following Man Utd’s lacklustre 2-0 defeat to City, Neville spoke about the impact of Joao Cancelo. The wing-back gave his opponents problems all day long.

He put in the cross which Eric Bailly hit into his own net for City’s first goal. The 27-year-old then sent a sublime ball to the back post for Bernardo Silva to finish, as City ensured the win.

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow by Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, as he won't leave Amsterdam mid-season, with more updates on Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

“I had him as a very young player at Valencia, you could see exceptional talent,” Neville said on Sky Sports (via Daily Star).

“I made calls to England, you could imagine which club I’m talking about, saying ‘if you’d ever take a young player, he’s one you’d take’.”

Man Utd opted not to listen to their former defender and came to regret the decision. Cancelo is one of the most in form defenders in the world right now. He has registered four assists in his last two appearances in all competitions.

City gave the Portugal international his first crack at England when they spent £60m to sign him from Juventus two years ago.

Aston Villa manager race: Dean Smith sacked, Gerrard, Terry and Fonseca linked

Report names three Man Utd stars who could be axed

Meanwhile, a report from The Express states that three Man Utd players are running out of time to impress Solskjaer.

The first name is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He is solid defensively but doesn’t have enough attacking ability to play as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation.

The Englishman didn’t manage to trouble Cancelo at all during the derby defeat at Old Trafford.

Fred is also coming in for criticism on a regular basis. The midfielder could lose his starting spot to Donny van de Beek in the coming weeks.

Bailly is the final name on the three-man shortlist. He put in a great performance during the Champions League draw with Atalanta but couldn’t replicate that against City. His own goal saw Man Utd’s spirits reduce right from the outset.

It looks like Bailly will only remain in the team until a new centre-half suitable for a back-three can be found.

READ MORE: Ronaldo shocked at Man Utd state, as squad question Solskjaer on two issues