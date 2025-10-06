Legend gunning to replace Amorim as clear move towards Man Utd job made

A true legend of the game has made a move towards taking the Manchester United job, but TEAMtalk can reveal how Ruben Amorim has taken a giant stride towards retaining his job for the long haul.

Man Utd’s dismal start to the season put Amorim’s position under the spotlight. Sources and publications across the media differed on how likely it was Man Utd would make a change.

However, TEAMtalk has consistently reported Amorim retains the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Christopher Vivell, Jason Wilcox and co.

Indeed, our insider, Dean Jones, reaffirmed Amorim is safe PRIOR to the morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

A change in manager was never likely to occur before November 1 anyway. The Daily Mail previously revealed Amorim would be due a £12m compensation package if firing Amorim prior to his one-year anniversary at the club, which comes on November 1.

As ever, poor results after the international break and heading towards the new year could put pressure on Amorim and according to Fabrizio Romano, the legendary figure of Xavi would jump at the chance to step in.

Reporting on YouTube last week, Romano stated: “I can guarantee to you that Xavi is studying the Premier League. He is monitoring the league and would go immediately to Man Utd.

“Even without any European football, he would go immediately to Premier League with Man Utd. He would love that opportunity.”

Now, a fresh update from CaughtOffside has poured more fuel on the Xavi to Man Utd fire.

They stated the Spanish icon – who previously managed Al Sadd and Barcelona who he guided to a LaLiga title in 2023 – has instructed his representatives to reject offers from Saudi Pro League clubs.

The SPL and Al Ittihad in particular had shown interest in bringing Xavi on board. But with Xavi making it clear he wants a new chapter in England and Romano stressing he craves Man Utd, Al Ittihad have subsequently hired Sergio Conceicao.

Clearly, Xavi is waiting in the wings and hoping an opportunity at Old Trafford arises. But for now at least, TEAMtalk can reaffirm Amorim is not under imminent threat of dismissal and the Portuguese has actually improved his standing within the club after making a key change in the Sunderland clash…

Amorim scores points with Man Utd decision-makers

While Amorim has vowed to never ditch his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, he has shown more of a willingness to change the personnel within that system.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has now noted the significance of Amorim including Amad Diallo in his starting line-up against Sunderland.

The £37m Ivory Coast international played the entire 90 minutes, taking two shots and playing three key passes in the process, according to WhoScored.

Diallo also had a pass accuracy of 100 percent, took 63 touches, completed three dribbles, and made two tackles and two clearances.

While Jones believes that Diallo’s inclusion was “decisive” in the win for Man Utd and thereby safeguarding Amorim’s job for now, the Portuguese boss will have to keep on winning if he is to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

Jones said: “As we suggested last week, Amorim did not change his tactical philosophy, but he did change the personnel within it and he got a very positive outcome.

“This is a step in the right direction, and it is what people at the club wanted to see. It is fine to believe in his tactical system, but only if the people within it can truly implement it.

“And this was an occasion when the players in the line-up actually seemed to reflect an understanding of what was being asked of them. Amorim clearly has a bright mind, or he would never have ended up in a position whereby United were appointing him.

“This is a team that can create chances, but they have needed better organisation and implementation. The decision to bring in Lammens was a good one that pretty much had to be made – but the return of Amad Diallo on the wing felt decisive and gave the side better intent.

“I think he changes the whole outlook of the team when he’s in that role. It’s something we should probably expect more of and Amorim can breathe a little easier for now.

“This does not mean he’s safe for the rest of the season, but it keeps him in touch with the team in the top five and that’s where his aim has to be.”

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford / Hojlund / Lammens

In other news, Marcus Rashford is not giving a second thought to returning to Man Utd and wants to join Barcelona outright.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who also revealed that as of right now, Barca are leaning towards taking up their €30m option to buy.

Elsewhere, Romano declared Rasmus Hojlund’s permanent transfer to Napoli worth £38.3m is ‘almost guaranteed’ to happen.

Hojlund’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy and is activated if Napoli qualify for next year’s Champions League and Hojlund hits an appearance target during the loan.

But with Hojlund scoring four times already and Napoli planning to have the Dane for the long-term, a deal is fully expected to be made even if the conditions to turn the loan permanent aren’t met.

Finally, transfer insider, Dean Jones, has informed TEAMtalk Senne Lammens is NOT the undisputed starter at United despite usurping Altay Bayindir last time out against Sunderland.

United will determine who to start in goal on a week-to-week basis. What’s more, another new goalkeeper is fully expected to arrive in 2026.

