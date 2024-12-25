Legendary midfielder reveals massive Man Utd snub despite ‘unbelievable’ Ferguson charm offensive

Netherlands legend Edgar Davids has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson failed to convince him to join Manchester United back in the day despite an ‘unbelievable experience’ talking to the Old Trafford icon.

Davids, who is now 51 years of age, had the chance to move to Manchester in 1996 and even went as far as discussing the potential switch with Ferguson in a chat that he will never forget.

At that time, Ferguson had turned Man Utd into a major force in England again, with the Red Devils having lifted the first of 13 top-flight titles under the Scot in 1993.

As for Davids, he emerged as one of the top stars of the 1990s as he played a major in Ajax winning three Eredivisie titles and the Champions League, attracting plenty of attention as a result.

And, according to the Dutchman, Ferguson made a big play for his services only for Davids to opt to join AC Milan and eventually make a new legacy at Juventus a year later.

“When I left Ajax in 1996 there was a good chance of me going to Manchester United,” Davids told BetMGM. “I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson and it was one of the most unbelievable experiences I had in my whole career. He was funny, charming, intelligent – basically everything you wanted.

“The big boys were in Serie A and that’s where I wanted to go at that time of my career. That was the main reason why I chose to go to AC Milan.

“I don’t regret not going to Manchester United. I’ve seen Sir Alex since and we had a good laugh about it all and there are still the same good feelings between us.”

Davids ended up suffering a horror leg break during a short stint at Milan but then spent seven years at Juventus and helped them win three Serie A titles. Subsequent spells at Barcelona, Inter Milan and Tottenham followed for a player who was also capped 74 times by his country before retiring in 2010.

