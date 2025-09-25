Alan Shearer has ripped into Marcus Rashford and warned his dream of joining Barcelona outright could be self-sabotaged, though why Manchester United may actually benefit from the transfer’s collapse has been revealed.

Rashford was among five Man Utd stars who were informed they had no future at the club when last season ended. The others were Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

Rashford ultimately went on to join Barcelona on a season-long loan. The terms of the agreement contain an option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

After a slow start to life in Spain, Rashford provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of in the Champions League.

A superb brace secured all three points against Newcastle, though Rashford appears to have let himself down just a few days later.

Rashford was relegated to the bench for Barcelona’s league clash with Getafe at the weekend. The reason behind the snub was Rashford turned up late a team meeting and Barca boss, Hansi Flick, has a zero tolerance policy on lateness, irrespective of who the player is.

Rashford did make up for lost time in the second half when grabbing an assist after being brought on at the break.

Nevertheless, his early indiscretion at Barca has prompted the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer, to take shots at Rashford.

In quotes carried by the MEN, Shearer branded Rashford “unprofessional” and warned the forward clubs the size of Barcelona can easily find like-for-like replacements.

“Rashford can’t be unprofessional, it’s not right,” began Shearer.

“We know that if Rashford is ready and if his attitude is right then there’s a player in there.

“He was sensational against Newcastle. The second finish in particular was amazing. But you can’t be unprofessional.

“Why should everyone hang around just for you? Why should everyone else be on time but you be late? It’s not right.

“I guess if he wants to stay there, particularly only being on-loan, you can’t do that when you’re at a top club like Barcelona because there’ll always be someone to take your place.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re two minutes late or 20 minutes late. You’re late and your teammates have to wait for you. Why should they all be on time and you not?”

Barcelona deal collapsing could benefit Man Utd

As mentioned, Barcelona can sign Rashford outright next summer to the tune of €30m / £26m.

That option to buy has already been pre-agreed between the two clubs and the £26m figure always had the feeling of being on the low side from Man Utd’s perspective.

Indeed, the option to buy United negotiated in Rashford’s loan with Aston Villa earlier in 2025 was worth £40m.

A recent report from the Daily Star claimed Man Utd now believe a fairer valuation of the 27-year-old is £35m.

And if Barcelona do steer clear of signing Rashford via their £26m option, Man Utd could have the chance to generate a bigger fee by selling to another club.

Of course, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on United’s books given he’s a homegrown player.

Those types of sales are extra lucrative for clubs and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

