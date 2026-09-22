Man Utd legends brutally mock injured Benjamin Sesko – ‘I don’t quite get it’

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have mocked Red Devils striker Benjamin Sesko over his latest injury setback.

Sesko, who moved to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig for £74million in the summer of 2025, missed the entire pre-season due to a shin issue he initially suffered last season.

The striker picked up the injury after getting a kick to the leg in the spring, aggravating the problem after a heavy landing at Old Trafford in a victory over Liverpool back in May.

Sesko actually started the Champions League thumping of Sabah and the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, having previously been a substitute in the opening four Premier League outings. However, he was then left out of the squad for the weekend draw at Fulham.

Speaking after the match, Red Devils boss Michael Carrick was unable to give a clearer picture on the severity of Sesko’s injury, with the striker set to undergo tests this week before the club decide on a treatment plan.

Having failed to offload Joshua Zirkzee over the summer, United opted against signing another No.9 to compete with Sesko and, on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt criticised the decision not to add another attacker to the squad before commenting on Sesko’s last injury issue.

“The back four is a massive problem but for me the biggest problem is the no9. How can Man United have one centre forward? Who is injured, with what, a shin injury?” Butt said.

Scholes then responded: “How do you injure your shin? Ain’t that a broken leg? Can’t you just put your shinpads on?”

Butt added: “You either break your shin, or you play. Put your shinpads on or you padding on, I don’t quite get it. Without knowing what it is, it is hard to discuss it.”

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Meanwhile, Butt also criticised the overall balance of United’s squad, especially in attack, where Cunha is currently leading the line.

He added: “Paying Cunha as a nine kills him. He’s nowhere near the player he is off the side.

“We haven’t got a no9 other than Sesko other than Zirkzee, but he’s been going, staying, going, staying. And when he does come on, he doesn’t look anywhere near a Manchester United no9.

“Midfield we have good footballers but can’t dominate a game.

“The back four look an average back four. The right-back, is he going to get you into the top two, top three? No. Harry is past his best. Martinez is a good footballer but he’s not a dominant centre back.

“We know with Luke [Shaw] he plays three or four games, gets an injury then he’s back in.”

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