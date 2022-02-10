Leicester fighting losing Tielemans battle with ‘price slash’ to tempt Man Utd, Liverpool

Leicester are ‘ready to accept’ as little as £34m for Youri Tielemans this summer, and a report has indicated players could be sacrificed at Man Utd in order to beat Liverpool to the deal.

The Belgian, 24, has developed into one of the Premier League’s finest central midfielders. Tielemans is capable of turning his hand to all aspects of midfield play, and proved he was a man for the big occasion when rifling Leicester to FA Cup glory last season.

He, along with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are arguably three of the finest Premier League players playing for clubs outside the traditional ‘big six’. All three dominate the engine room, and predictably, all three have drawn links with England’s heavyweights.

Indeed, Football London reported in early February that Tielemans was being targeted by outgoing Liverpool chief Michael Edwards. The transfer guru will leave Anfield at the end of the season, and the Foxes ace was earmarked as part of a £118m double capture.

Arsenal too have been linked, as well as Manchester United. The Red Devils; weakest department is unquestionably central midfield. One pundit recently declared two of their current options are among the worst Cristiano Ronaldo has ever played with.

But while Rice and Phillips will require bank-busting fees, Tielemans’ contract status will present exceedingly good value for money.

Free agency concern sparks Tielemans price cut

Tielemans’ current deal at the King Power expires in 2023. At present, there has been no indication he is willing to extend his stay.

That could force Leicester’s hand into a summer sale, and the Daily Express reveal his price has been slashed.

Citing Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, it’s stated Leicester are now ‘ready to accept as little as £34m’ in the summer. They could chance their arm in the hopes Tielemans will sign a new deal. But that would leave them open to him leaving for nothing 12 months later.

The Daily Star reported on United’s interest earlier this week. And per the Express, United could conduct a mini-clearout next summer with the futures of several of their current midfielders up in the air.

Donny Van de Beek’s fate will be determined by their next permanent manager. Nemanja Matic could reportedly be axed with the Serbian now in his mid-30s. Paul Pogba, meanwhile, could leave for free as his contract ticks down.

From the continent, Juventus are also eyeing a summer swoop. Such widespread interest could ultimately work to Leicester’s benefit by driving up the price. Nevertheless, teams are unlikely to break the bank for a player with just one year left on his deal come the summer.

The Belgian outlet notes Tielemans is ‘ambitious’ and aspires to join a ‘top club’. Given Leicester have fallen back down to earth this season, Tielemans’ is declared to be ‘preparing for a transfer this summer’.

Pogba okays next move, but money could talk

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has reportedly ‘given his consent’ to join a Champions League rival, although a major stumbling block is on the horizon.

The central midfielder is out of contract in the summer, meaning he is free to organise a pre-contract agreement with European clubs. His departure, on a free transfer, would be a huge loss for the Red Devils given they paid £89million for him back in 2016.

Several outlets have reported United and Pogba to be in contract renewal talks over the past year. But a new deal is yet to appear and Pogba s now close to leaving United when the season concludes.

Now, according to Sport Witness, who cite reports in Italy, Pogba has ‘given his consent’ to return to Juventus.

The outlet claims Juventus has always been Pogba’s preference. That is despite intense links with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, there is a big stumbling block which Juventus must overcome first. According to the report, they must convince Pogba to take a significant pay cut to rejoin.

He currently earns around £290,000 per week. However, he would have to agree to less than this in Italy due to Juve’s wage structure.

