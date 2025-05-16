Manchester United central defender Leny Yoro has privately admitted his mistake as Real Madrid look set to complete the signing of Dean Huijsen, as a report reveals why Los Blancos did not try for the Red Devils star.

Yoro joined Man Utd from Lille in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee worth up to £58.9million (including add-ons). The 19-year-old is considered one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, and his signing was seen as a coup by the Red Devils.

The French teenager was expected to be a massive success at Old Trafford, but injuries have affected him this season.

Yoro has made 32 appearances for Man Utd this campaign, of which just 12 have been starts in the Premier League, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

Earlier this month, a report in Spain revealed that Yoro wants to join Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Madrid wanted the defender last summer, but the teenager chose Man Utd instead.

The report claimed that Yoro regrets that decision and has told his agent, Jorge Mendes, to get him a deal to join Madrid.

Los Blancos have been looking to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, and Yoro’s expectation was that they would move for him, with Mendes having offered the teenager to the Spanish powerhouse.

However, Madrid decided to focus on Huijsen, and, according to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, wrapped up a £50million deal for the Bournemouth defender in six hours.

Defensa Central has now revealed how Yoro feels about Madrid completely ignoring him this summer.

The Spanish news outlet has revealed that the defender regrets joining Man Utd because they offered him a higher salary than Madrid, who were also not willing to match the Premier League club’s transfer valuation of the player.

‘If I had known this… but nothing can be done anymore’, the report claims that Yoro has told his inner circle after learning that Huijsen is now off to Madrid.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The stunning Real Madrid XI for Xabi Alonso with Alexander-Arnold first of five new signings

Why Real Madrid preferred Dean Huijsen to Leny Yoro

Defensa Central has also revealed why Madrid did not move for Yoro this summer and went for Huijsen instead.

Madrid’s chief scout, Juni Calafat, wrote a scouting report in which he noted the areas where Huijsen is better than Yoro.

Calafat reportedly felt that the 20-year-old Spain international centre-back has a ceiling of higher performance than Yoro.

The Madrid chief scout also noted that Huijsen is better in the mental aspect than the Man Utd centre-back.

Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world, and the players are under massive pressure to win each and every game and each and every competition they participate in.

Calafat is said to believe that Huijsen would have a better chance of dealing with that pressure than Yoro.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer and has scored three goals and given one assist in 34 appearances for the Cherries this season.

Latest Real Madrid news: Saliba ‘dream’, AC Milan raid

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the chances of Madrid trying to sign William Saliba from Arsenal in the summer transfer window after completing a deal for Huijsen.

The well-connected Italian journalist has revealed that Saliba is still Madrid’s “dream target”.

A former Liverpool player has tipped a £40m Madrid star to leave and join Manchester City in the summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Madrid could decide to compete with Man City for a top AC Milan star.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?