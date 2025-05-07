Manchester United defender Leny Yoro wants to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, with a report in Spain revealing his ‘regret’ and Los Blancos’ stance on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Neither Man Utd nor Madrid are having a particularly great season. While the Red Devils’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League rest on them winning the Europa League, Los Blancos could end up not even winning LaLiga title, given that they are four points behind leaders Barcelona in second place with just four more rounds of matches left.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both of them will be determined to come back stronger next season.

However, it seems that Man Utd are in danger of trying to rebuild under head coach Ruben Amorim without one of the best young defenders in the world.

According to Defensa Central, Yoro wants to leave Man Utd at the end of the season and is keen on a move to Madrid.

The headline notes that ‘Jorge Mendes offers Florentino Perez’ the chance to sign Yoro, adding that he ‘wants to come’ to Madrid.

The report has claimed that the 19-year-old ‘regrets his decision last summer’ to join Man Utd in a deal worth up to £58.9million (including add-ons).

The French teenager is so determined to move to last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners that he has asked his agent, Mendes, to ‘try’ to get a deal done with Madrid.

Yoro is aware that he was Madrid’s top target last summer, and that the Spanish giants are still looking for a new centre-back.

Defensa Central has revealed that Man Utd do not want to sell Yoro at the end of the season, having signed him from Lille only last summer.

Injuries have affected the 19-year-old defender, with the Frenchman being able to make only 30 appearances for Man Utd this season.

Real Madrid stance on signing Leny Yoro – report

Defensa Central has revealed that if Man Utd are forced into selling Yoro should the player be adamant that he wants to leave, then they will at least try to recoup the transfer fee that they paid for him.

The report has noted that Madrid are not willing to pay that, especially as Yoro snubbed them last summer.

Moreover, Los Blancos have not been impressed with the centre-back’s performance for Man Utd in the Premier League this season.

Madrid are said to be determined to sign William Saliba from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Saliba is Madrid’s top priority for the centre-back role. Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is also on the European powerhouse’s radar.

