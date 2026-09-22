Leny Yoro (left), sat next to Kobbie Mainoo, is battling to secure his Manchester United future

Leny Yoro is playing for his Manchester United future, with the club’s commitment to the highly-rated defender set to be tested as they continue to assess their long-term plans, and with three potential options emerging as targets, TEAMtalk understands.

Yoro joined United for more than £50million from Lille in 2024 after the Red Devils beat a host of Europe’s biggest clubs to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old was viewed as a major signing for the future and quickly became a regular at Old Trafford, but his progress has stalled over the past 12 months, and he has struggled to make the same impact on the first team.

Yoro was a regular under Ruben Amorim before the Portuguese was sacked by United in January, with Michael Carrick taking over shortly afterwards.

So far this season, Yoro has made two starts, in the Champions League and League Cup, though he has appeared as a substitute only twice in the Premier League, with Carrick preferring the Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez partnership in central defence.

Indeed, his lack of regular football has become increasingly noticeable, with Yoro limited to just seven Premier League starts across the entire calendar year so far.

The defender has now made more than 50 appearances for United, but competition for places is becoming increasingly fierce, and his position could become even more difficult when Matthijs de Ligt returns to the squad.

The Netherlands international is expected back in the near future, and his return would give Carrick another established option in central defence, potentially limiting Yoro’s opportunities further…

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Man Utd exploring three new defensive signings

Yoro’s situation has also been reflected at international level, with the defender not even in contention for France’s squad during the summer and with then Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps blessed with a whole host of options in central defence.

And with Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet among the new faces in new coach Zinedine Zidane’s first squad, earning a first senior France cap has never looked further away for the 20-year-old defender.

However, sources insist Yoro remains determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford and fight his way back into the manager’s plans.

United, for their part, continue to insist they remain committed to the Frenchman and have no immediate plans to move him on.

But TEAMtalk understands Yoro’s long-term future is far from certain, particularly with the club already looking at potential defensive reinforcements as part of their planning for 2027.

The likes of Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel, Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are among the defenders on United’s radar as they continue to assess their options for the future.

We revealed last week that United were ready to reactivate their interest in signing the £80m-rated Branthwaite, though prising the defender away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where he has a long-term contract, does remain problematic.

That pursuit does not mean United are actively looking to sell Yoro, but the defender knows he needs to make a significant impression if he is to remain central to the club’s long-term plans.

Yoro’s arrival was one of the most significant deals completed during Dan Ashworth’s brief spell as United sporting director.

Ashworth was responsible for pushing through the deal for the teenage defender, while current sporting director Jason Wilcox was serving as technical director at the time.

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The signing was viewed as an important statement of intent, with United securing a player who had attracted major interest from across Europe, including Real Madrid.

Now, however, Yoro finds himself at an important stage of his United career.

The club still believe in his ability and are not looking to make a knee-jerk decision over his future, but competition for defensive places and the possibility of further recruitment mean the 20-year-old cannot afford to stand still.

TEAMtalk understands Yoro is fully aware of the situation and is determined to respond on the pitch.

His immediate objective is therefore to force his way back into contention and demonstrate why United invested more than £50million to bring him to Old Trafford.

For now, United remain committed to Yoro, but with the club planning beyond the current campaign and further defensive additions potentially being considered, the Frenchman has a battle on his hands to ensure he remains part of those plans.