Manchester United have reportedly opened ‘talks’ with the representatives of a Bayern Munich star, for whom Arsenal have also made enquiries, while the Red Devils have identified two potential replacements for Marcus Rashford, who has no way back to Old Trafford.

United kept their transfer dry in the January window – opting against signing or selling anyone – but there will be a much different story come the end of this season.

The level of players they will be able to attract could depend on whether interim boss Michael Carrick achieves his aim of Champions League qualification, but work is already ongoing behind the scenes on several exciting targets.

Man Utd consider swoop for Bayern Munich star

A major part of United’s summer will focus on their midfield. We have consistently reported that INEOS and the club’s decision makers feel they need to bring in at least two new midfielders.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are the top targets. But with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte’s future also in doubt, they could look at other, more easily attainable targets too, as the trio will be expensive and have plenty of suitors.

A name that has cropped up in recent weeks is Bayern star Leon Goretzka. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the season’s end, and a number of clubs are watching the situation with interest.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed how Arsenal made enquiries about the German international on deadline day, before ultimately deciding against a move. More clubs will join the race should Goretzka see out his contract and become available on a free transfer in the summer.

According to reports from Germany, United are among the clubs that are keen on Goretzka.

The report notes interest in the midfielder from Arsenal, West Ham, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

‘For clubs lacking physicality and leadership qualities in midfield, Goretzka is seen as an immediately available elite solution,’ the report statets.

‘Initial talks between his representatives and English clubs suggest that the midfielder is particularly open to a new experience abroad at this stage of his career.’

TWO top targets to replace Rashford revealed

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that Rashford has not spoken to anyone at Old Trafford about returning to United next season.

The message from the player’s camp is equally clear: Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester and remains fully committed to Barcelona – we will have more on that tomorrow morning.

United are looking at bringing in players who could fill the void Rashford has left, and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is understood to be top of the shortlist.

The 19-year-old, who could cost as much as €100m (£86m / $118m), has scored eight goals and added six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig so far this season and remains one of the most talked about attacking talents in Europe.

But also on United’s radar is Everton’s standout star Iliman Ndiaye. We revealed the Red Devils’ interest in the 25-year-old on January 27, and he is a player to keep a close eye on in the summer.

The Toffees will demand a huge fee for Ndiaye – one that reflects his importance to them – but INEOS are prepared big on who they feel is the ‘right’ target.

Fabrizio Romano reveals big Man Utd transfer decision

In other news, respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that United turned down the chance to sign Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The ex-Leicester City man was keen on a return to the Premier League and the Red Devils were offered the chance to get him, but ultimately decided against it.

“A low‑cost option, the player was very keen on the move, but United decided immediately not to proceed,” Romano said. “They had the chance to do something like a low‑cost deal, but they chose against it.” You can read his full comments HERE.

