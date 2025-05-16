Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been offered the chance to sign a former Manchester City star for free, with the report revealing four other clubs that are in the mix.

It has been a dire season for Man Utd, with Erik ten Hag’s successor Amorim failing to live up to the hype and expectations. The Red Devils have had an abject time on the domestic front and could finish the Premier League campaign just a place above the relegation zone.

The only saving grace for Man Utd is that they have reached the final of the Europa League, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur, who, like them, have had a torrid Premier League campaign.

Irrespective of whether Man Utd qualify for the Champions League next season, they are going to make changes to their squad in the summer.

While signing a striker is a top priority, there could also be a need to add wide players to the squad.

Marcus Rashford and Antony are on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, and it is hard to see either of them having a long-term future at Man Utd under Amorim.

It has now been revealed that Amorim has been offered the chance to sign one of the best wingers in Europe who was a huge success at Man City.

According to Fussball Transfers, Man Utd are among the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer.

Sane has been on the books of Bayern since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Man City for an initial transfer fee of £44.7million. The 29-year-old Germany international winger has since gone on to win the Bundesliga four times and has scored 61 goals and given 55 assists in 219 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

Described as “a world-class player” by Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann in November 2024, Sane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of next month.

According to Fussball Transfers, Sane was expected to sign a new deal with Bayern under reduced terms. However, since appointing Pini Zahavi as his agent, ‘things have become more turbulent’ for the winger, who won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once, and the EFL Cup on three occasions with Man City.

Zahavi is making ‘new demands’ to Bayern, which the Bundesliga champions are not willing to fulfil.

The report has revealed that Bayern ‘want clarity by the end of the week’, adding that ‘the poker game is becoming increasingly tense’.

Arsenal and Tottenham also offered Leroy Sane

According to Fussball Transfers, Sane has been offered to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

While Man Utd fans will be encouraged to see their club’s name on the list, a move to Old Trafford for Sane may not be straightaway.

Wages will certainly be an issue, and if Man Utd fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, then a switch to Amorim’s side will look less appealing.

Moreover, one must also remember that Sane played for Man Utd’s arch-rivals Man City.

