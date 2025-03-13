Ruben Amorim has been offered the chance to sign Leroy Sane for Manchester United, with a report revealing there has been contact with intermediaries, but there is intense competition for the former Manchester City winger.

Man Utd are having a torrid campaign and may not even end up in the top half of the Premier League table this season. The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the FA Cup, and the Europa League last-16 tie against Real Sociedad hangs in the balance following a 1-1 draw in Spain last week.

Amorim was expected to take Man Utd to new heights following his appointment as the head coach in November 2024 after the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that the situation has become worse under the Portuguese.

Nevertheless, it seems that Man Utd are still an attractive club for top players, with a report revealing that former Man City winger Sane has been offered to them.

According to TBR, intermediaries working with the Germany international winger’s representatives have been in contact with a number of clubs, including United.

The Red Devils are interested in a summer deal for Sane, who, as things stand, will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with Bayern Munich runs out.

Sane has been on the books of Bayern since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Man City for an initial transfer fee of £44.7million.

The 29-year-old winger, who was described as “a world-class player” by Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann in November 2024, has since gone on to win the Bundesliga thrice with Bayern.

Sane, who helped Man City to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three EFL Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium, has scored 56 goals and given 50 assists in 209 appearances for Bayern so far in his career.

The winger made 135 appearances for Man City, scoring 39 goals and providing 43 assists in the process.

Man Utd face Leroy Sane competition

While Amorim would love to have Sane in his team for next season and thereafter, the Red Devils are not going to find it easy to get a deal done.

TBR has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been offered the chance to sign Sane on a free transfer this summer.

Newcastle United, too, are said to be showing interest in the winger, who has scored eight goals and given four assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Bayern this campaign.

Sane himself has not made up his mind on his future. The former Man City star is going to weigh up all his options before picking his next club.

While the Germany international winger could decide to sign a new deal with Bayern, it is reportedly unlikely at this stage.

Latest Man Utd news: Ruben Amorim future, Mason Mount 'catastrophe'

Man Utd chief executive Omar Berrada has made it clear that Amorim will not be sacked anytime soon.

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi and Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi have been linked with Man Utd in recent days.

Berrada said: “I’m an optimist by nature and, as hard as the current situation is on the pitch, I do think that in Ruben and in [technical director] Jason [Wilcox], we have the right people to lead the men’s side, in terms of our football planning for the next years.

“Ruben has a very clear identity of how he wants to see the team playing. He’s working extremely hard with the coaching staff and the wider staff around Carrington to get us to a position where the team can perform better.

“But we have seen progress over the last few weeks. Perhaps it hasn’t translated into wins, which is what we all want to see, but we do have the confidence that we have the right people in place and that we’re going on a journey that’s going to take us back to the top.”

Former Man Utd defender Gary Pallister believes that Red Devils midfielder Mason Mount is one of the worst signings of all time.

Pallister said: “Mason Mount is one of the worst signings ever. Like, in the history of football. It is literally a catastrophe.

“He is a disaster and he was that in Chelsea as well, so I can’t get my head around why Man Utd decided to bring him in.

“I have always said that I don’t know what his best position is. I don’t know what he is good at, and even worse I don’t think he knows either. Of course, it is a shame for him that he is always injured, but… Is he really injured? I don’t know, but it seems like he very easily get in a shape where he can’t or doesn’t want to play football.”

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Man Utd are willing to spend £51m to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer transfer window.

