Manchester United will try to explore a potential late summer window move to prise Lewis Hall from Newcastle United amid what has been described as a big buy-in from the player – though it can be revealed why a transfer is likely to be put on hold until 2027.

The Red Devils’ focus this summer has been all about the midfield, with Carlos Baleba the latest to arrive and joining both Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a combined £155m outlay.

But while their efforts to rebuild their engine room are now complete, the club’s other transfer aims for the summer – a new left-back and a new striker – remain unchecked.

That left-back pursuit remains an ongoing transfer mission. United’s dream target – as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey as far back as March – has always been Hall, though prising him out of St James’ Park has always looked tough, particularly in a summer when Newcastle have already lost a string of top stars.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the £70m-rated Hall has made it clear he would very much like the move to Old Trafford and sees himself as a good fit for Michael Carrick’s side, leaving INEOS believing a deal is there to be done.

“The signs from the Hall camp are he sees a very strong fit at Manchester United,” Jacobs stated.

“This is where Manchester United have got confidence, as they did with Carlos Baleba 12 months ago, that if they can’t move now, if they do choose to move in a year’s time, and even if Hall signs a new deal first, the player has that buy-in.”

That ‘year’s time’ notion, though, is likely to be the key takeaway from Jacobs’ claims.

While United could well try and prise Hall away from Tyneside this summer and in the remaining days of the window, two other sources can share why any move is likely to have been put on the backburner until 2027…

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Man Utd move for Lewis Hall likely to wait

First up, our correspondent Bailey revealed on August 6 that Newcastle have made it abundantly clear to United, and indeed any other suitors, that all offers for Hall will be blocked this summer and even a world-record fee for a full-back – currently sat at the €80m (£68m) that Bayern Munich paid Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez in 2019 – would not convince them to change their minds.

He explained that while Newcastle are insisting that no formal talks have taken place with Manchester United, intermediaries have been informed in no uncertain terms that any approach would be unwelcome, with the club determined to retain one of the brightest young defenders in English football.

That stance was also repeated this week from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, who told the Stretford Paddock that a 2027 move for Hall looks more likely instead.

“I think that’s the view from United,” he said of a future move for the Newcastle left-back.

“If they can’t get him now, they’re not going to block his pathway by spending money on somebody that would block his pathway into the first team.

“What the result of that is maybe now a loan or a cheaper option.

“Probably [a] loan to be honest, but I’m not sure how much money they’ve got left unless there’s movements with outgoings and that can change the picture a little bit.”

As alternatives, sources have revealed United have held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over two exciting LaLiga options, both of whom look like more realistic targets this summer.

Another option is RB Leipzig’s David Raum, who has this week admitted he “does not need to lie” about the prospects of making a late window move amid strong links to United.

Jacobs, meanwhile, also thinks United could look to strengthen their defence and has namchecked two Chelsea defenders and a Championship star as potential targets.