Manchester United have not given up on Lewis Hall but are accepting they need to explore alternative left-back targets during the final weeks of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United identified a new left-back as one of their major priorities this summer after first strengthening the midfield, and Hall was established as their preferred option earlier in the window.

We understand Hall remains highly regarded at Old Trafford and the England international is willing to make the move. However, Newcastle United have stood firm on their position and have shown no indication that they are prepared to sanction his departure.

United’s interest in Hall is therefore parked for now and, while they could revisit the situation after the summer, sporting director Jason Wilcox and his recruitment team are now actively assessing other possibilities.

One name already high on their list is RB Leipzig’s David Raum, with TEAMtalk having revealed earlier this year that the Germany international is admired by United.

The 28-year-old is considered an attractive option given his contract situation. Raum has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and, although he has a release clause of around £34million, intermediaries believe a deal below £30million could potentially be negotiated if no new contract is put in place.

We understand Raum has previously spoken with United. Crucially, we can confirm he would be happy with the prospect of moving to Old Trafford and competing with Luke Shaw for a place in the squad.

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Man Utd considering multiple left-back options

Raum is not the only alternative being considered for the left-back position.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde was assessed alongside Hall and Nathaniel Brown earlier in the recruitment process, but persistent injury problems mean United do not currently view the Barca star as a realistic proposition.

There are also younger options being monitored, including Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys, Bournemouth’s Adrian Truffert and Spanish youth star Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander.

United’s recruitment team therefore have a strong list of alternatives, even though Hall remains on their radar.

The priority now is finding a left-back who can strengthen the squad without forcing United into an inflated deal, with Raum’s contract situation making him one of the most interesting options under consideration.

For now, Hall remains Newcastle’s player and United are accepting that they may have to wait, while Wilcox and his recruitment team work through the alternatives ahead of the final weeks of the window.

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