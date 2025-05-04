Manchester United will have to get their skates on if they are to secure the Liam Delap transfer after Everton manager David Moyes publicly declared their intentions to sign him too – while both sides have learned exactly what a deal for the Ipswich Town striker will cost after his wage demands came to light.

The 22-year-old striker has enjoyed an excellent season on a personal level, with his 12 goals and two assists proving eye-catching for Ipswich Town, despite Kieran McKenna’s side suffering an immediate return to the Championship. Their relegation was confirmed last weekend with four games to spare after suffering a 21st loss, from just 34 games, of the season.

With nothing to play for other than pride, the Tractor Boys fought back to claim a 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday, with George Hirst’s 79th minute strike earning a share of the spoils in the penultimate match ever at Goodison Park.

With their new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock due to open for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, Everton will want a few big-name signings to see in the start of what they hope is a bright new era for the club.

Now Toffees boss David Moyes has confirmed that he hopes Man Utd target Delap will be one of them after publicly confirming their plans to enter the race for the powerful 6ft 1in star.

However, Moyes has conceded that the race to sign the player will be tough, acknowledging that clubs higher up the food chain are likely to be in for the England Under-21s striker.

“He would be one who we would certainly have an interest in,” Moyes told the media after Saturday’s 2-2 draw, before adding: “I think what he probably has to look at will probably be bigger than what we are.

“So, we would certainly be interested if he was interested in us. That’s for sure.”

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd will pursue surprise striker if missing out on Liam Delap

Costs to sign Liam Delap revealed as star demands 500% pay increase

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher had confirmed the news of Everton interest in Delap on Friday, revealing that Moyes was keen to add a new striker to his frontline and potentially as a long-term replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose current deal is due to expire on June 30.

However, Fletcher has also revealed that the race is currently being led by Manchester United, who have made Delap their top priority to come in as a new No 9 this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s side, now just one game away from the Europa League final, have been pretty ineffective in front of goal in the Premier League this season, scoring just 39 times in 34 games – a tally better than only four other sides in the division this season.

Finding more options to play up front has always been United’s priority this summer and, with the Red Devils on the cusp of adding Matheus Cunha to their ranks, optimism is growing that Delap can quickly follow on too.

Valued at £40m by Ipswich, their relegation from the Premier League means a clause in Delap’s deal can see the player leave Portman Road for a fixed fee of £30m – making him of even more appeal to the likes of Man Utd and Everton.

However, any club that signs the striker must also be prepared to spend a hefty fee on wages.

Delap currently pockets just £20,000-a-week with Ipswich. Per a report, the 22-year-old is ‘expected to ask for wages between £120,000 to £150,000 per week.’

A bump to £120,000-a-week would see Delap secure a 500 percent pay increase. £150,000-a-week would constitute a staggering 650 percent pay bump.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Star to sign ‘for life’; 6ft 5 defender targeted

Meanwhile, a star Ruben Amorim rates extremely highly fully intends to put pen to paper on a new deal with United, and even hopes to see out his playing career with the club, according to a report.

Elsewhere, a second source has confirmed United aim to sign a powerful 6ft 5in defender soon available via free agency – and the Red Devils have now held talks with his entourage in an effort to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to a deal.

Sales this summer will also be key to United’s business and there has been a double update on the future of Real Betis loanee Antony, with Atletico Madrid joining the race and Fabrizio Romano offering his thoughts on the Brazilian’s likely next move.

YOU DECIDE: Which striker should Man Utd sign this summer?