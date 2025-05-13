Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Liam Delap, according to a Sky Sports journalist, as Ryan Giggs and Gary Pallister share their contrasting views on the prospect of the Ipswich Town striker moving to Old Trafford.

Although Man Utd have reached the final of the Europa League, where they will take on Tottenham Hotspur, there is no escaping the fact that it has been a torrid season for the Red Devils. A summer rebuild is needed, and the first course of action is to sign a top striker.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Ipswich ace Liam Delap is Man Utd’s number one striker target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Delap has a release clause of £30millon in his contract at Ipswich, and that Man Utd are poised to trigger it.

Chelsea have the 22-year-old striker on their shortlist as well, but the London club are now focusing on signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko instead.

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, has revealed that one source has told him that Man Utd are close to sealing a deal for Delap, who, according to his Ipswich teammate Alex Palmer in the East Anglican Daily Times in February 2025, is “a monster” and “an all-round striker”.

The journalist has disclosed that the former Manchester City striker would be happy to leave Ipswich to move to Man Utd and views them as a big club.

Solhekol said on Sky Sports News on Tuesday afternoon: “What we are hearing this afternoon is that Manchester United are in pole position to sign him.

“One source has gone as far as telling us that he believes that the deal is very close and the player would be happy to move to Manchester United.

“Even though United are not having a great season, he still feels that they are a big, big club”.

Solhekol later added on the Sky Sports website that Delap’s ‘final decision’ could be swayed by whether or not Man Utd will win the Europa League and book their place in next season’s Champions League.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ The amazing Man Utd XI for 2025/26 if Ruben Amorim claims Europa League glory

Ryan Giggs and Gary Pallister differ on Liam Delap

Giggs and Pallister played together at Man Utd and are club legends.

While one is excited at the prospect of Delap leading the line for Ruben Amorim’s side, the other wants the Red Devils to sign someone better and more established.

Ipswich Star quotes Pallister as saying: “Delap is aggressive, always looks a threat and was well schooled at Manchester City.

“But he’s still young, so if United sign him, I think they still need to sign proven goalscorer as well.

“Manchester United have already gone down that route with Rasmus Hojlund. What Amorim needs is a ready-made striker, a player who is going to get 20 or more goals a season and has experience.

“But it will be difficult to find a player of that quality, if you think the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea are finishing above United and looking to strengthen their team too.

“That is why Champions League qualification is so important. It would be huge, in terms of what United can do in the summer to attract players to Old Trafford, and to spend money on players. The Champions League makes a hell of a difference.”

Giggs said on the Webby & O’Neill show when asked about Ipswich striker Delap and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha joining Man Utd: “It would be an improvement, most definitely.

“They both have Premier League experience which is a massive plus. The domestic form has been nowhere good enough so they are proven already to do it, to score goals.

“When you’re in that dressing room preseason and better players come in, it not only gives the fans a lift but it gives the players lift.

“So if you see those players (Delap and Cunha) come in you are going to get excited because it’s an improvement and they are good players.”

Latest Man Utd news: Bruno Fernandes replacement, Antony prediction

Man Utd have found a replacement for Bruno Fernandes in LaLiga, according to a report.

With Fernandes being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, the Red Devils are looking for potential replacements and have found one at Athletic Bilbao.

Antony is flourishing at Real Betis following his loan move from Man Utd and has been backed to do something big in 2026.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd head coach Jose Mourinho has offered an expensive Old Trafford flop an escape route.

STATS: Liam Delap in Premier League this season