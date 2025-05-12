Manchester United have taken a big step closer towards the signing of Liam Delap after learning they are now the striker’s favoured destination this summer, with a major double deal for the Red Devils nearing completion and with a timeline for his possible signing from Ipswich also coming to light.

The Red Devils have struggled badly in the Premier League this season and currently occupy 16th place – comfortably their worst position in since the competition was formed and leaving Ruben Amorim currently boasting a woeful 38.46 win percentage record since he took charge at Manchester United.

And with United having suffered their 17th league loss of a dismal campaign on Sunday – West Ham were the latest side to win at Old Trafford and secure their first win there since 2007 – there are very few positives to cling on to.

However, their season could somehow still be salvaged by Europa League glory, while early inroads on the transfer front serve promise for what will surely be better things to come next season.

Indeed, while a deal for Matheus Cunha is now understood to have been agreed in principle – the Red Devils meeting the £62.5m release clause in his Wolves deal – they are also racing towards a second transfer agreement, this time for Delap.

That’s after multiple sources confirmed the Ipswich Town frontman has made it clear he now favours a move to Old Trafford over his fellow suitors, Chelsea.

According to talkSPORT, Delap wants to move back to his native north-west, rather than head to London, while journalist Ben Jacobs also claims United are ‘optimistic’ of finalising his signing for £30m and do have the funds in place to secure both Delap and Cunha early in the summer window. Deals for both forward players will set United back a combined £92.5m.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Alarming Leny Yoro injury prediction as Man Utd sweat on defender’s Europa League final fitness.

Liam Delap to Man Utd: transfer timeline revealed

Writing on X, Jacobs says there is now an ‘optimism’ that United can secure his signing, ahead of Chelsea, though the striker is still waiting to see which of the two sides will be able to offer him Champions League football first before fully making up his mind.

‘Manchester United are optimistic of signing Liam Delap if they win the Europa League,’ Jacobs began. ‘United and Chelsea are currently the two leading Premier League clubs considering triggering Liam Delap’s £30m clause, which is active now that Ipswich are relegated.

‘Delap is waiting to see who gets what at the end of the season, but Man Utd have made a strong pitch already. He is the number one striker target, and United have the financial means to sign both Delap and Matheus Cunha early in the window if they can reach an agreement with both players.

‘Chelsea have a number of striker options with Delap well-known to Enzo Maresca and Chelsea’s recruitment team.’

Jacobs has also revealed the 22-year-old wants to finalise his future before heading off with England Under-21s for this summer’s European Championships, with their campaign due to begin on June 12 against Czech Republic in Slovakia.

‘Delap wants to decide before he leaves for the Under-21 European Championship,’ Jacobs confirmed.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider also reported on April 15 that a move to Old Trafford was very much top of Delap’s thinking.

Fletcher explained that Chelsea sources have told us that “Man Utd’s package is far more solid” and that the Blues “have been offering a much more staggered deal than them”.

As stated before, we can also confirm that salary will be an important factor in Delap’s final decision over where he ends up playing next, with the Red Devils out in front in that regard.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Delap would still be interested in a move to Old Trafford even if United have no European football next season, though, of course, the offer of Champions League football would be a hugely persuasive factor all the same.

TalkSPORT pundit Troy Deeney also thinks a move to Old Trafford would benefit the player more.

“He has to play [to get into the England squad], right?” Deeney asked.

“So his next step would be, if I was advising him, would be that with Man United, it’s nailed on.

“If he went to Man United, he’d start every week. He’d instantly make them better.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Final Jadon Sancho decision made; new Bruno fear

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reported to have been in contact with United to inform them they will not be signing Jadon Sancho this summer and will happily pay the costly fee to back out of the deal, with the winger’s agents now working on a deal to one of two sides overseas.

Sancho could ultimately be replaced at Stamford Bridge next season by another Man Utd star in Alejandro Garnacho. And according to a recent report, the Argentine is willing to join the Blues in the summer window, and with TEAMtalk able to reveal the Red Devils’ stance on selling the winger.

Elsewhere, there are also fresh doubts emerging over Bruno Fernandes, with the report revealing the midfielder ‘concerned’ about a potential lack of European football next season, and therefore has a ‘strong temptation’ to accept a huge contract elsewhere should they lose to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday week.

In terms of incomings, Gary Neville has urged United to sign Denzel Dumfries, who’s been tearing up the Champions League with Inter Milan this season.

Liam Delap’s impressive stats this season