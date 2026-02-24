Man Utd hopes dwindle with Liam Rosenior ‘not keen’ on £30m Chelsea deal

Manchester United will find it tough to bring Liam Delap to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior does not want the striker to leave in the summer transfer window.

One of the clubs that tried to sign Delap before he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2025 was Man Utd. The Red Devils, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season under interim-manager Michael Carrick, were looking for a striker at the time and eventually signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Man Utd, though, are still interested in Delap, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting on February 7, 2026, that the Red Devils are ‘monitoring the situation closely’ should Chelsea be willing to sell the striker.

Sources have told us that Newcastle United and Everton are also keeping tabs on Delap, who has had injury problems this season and has scored three goals and given five assists in 31 appearances in a Chelsea shirt since his £30million (€34.4m, $40.5m) move from Ipswich Town last summer.

We understand that Delap is under ‘pressure’ to perform well for Chelsea for the rest of the season to have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Football Insider has now brought an update on Delap’s situation, revealing what Chelsea manager Rosenior thinks of the 23-year-old English striker.

The report, which has backed our claim that Everton want Delap, has noted that Chelsea manager Rosenior is ‘not keen on the idea of losing him’.

If Chelsea were to sell Delap, then the Blues would want at least the £30m (€34.4m, $40.5m) they paid for him.

Rosenior ‘wants three high-quality strikers to choose from for next term’, and the one condition under which he would sanction an exit for Delap would be if a replacement is signed.

Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu are the two other recognised centre-forwards in the Chelsea squad at the moment.

Delap has not done anything of note in a Chelsea shirt to suggest that he could be the one who leads the Blues to top honours in the coming years.

Still only 23, while there is room for Delap to improve, but Chelsea might go against Rosenior’s wishes and sell him this summer, if they are able to get an upgrade.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Alvarez was a star at Manchester City, and there is no doubt that he would be an upgrade on Delap.

Rosenior’s stance on Delap does not completely shut the door on a move to Man Utd, but it does make things a bit more difficult for the Red Devils.

