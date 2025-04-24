Manchester United selling Alejandro Garnacho this summer is “highly possible” and one giant club fully expect to sign the attacker ‘whatever the cost.’

Man Utd were open to selling homegrown pair, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, in the January transfer window. The Red Devils were by no means pushing either player out or actively seeking a sale, but there was a willingness to part ways if big bids were received.

United’s stance stems from their need to revamp Ruben Amorim’s squad. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars – like Mainoo and Garnacho – are logged as ‘pure profit’ on a club’s books and greatly enhance their spending power.

Garnacho is a lightning rod for criticism at Old Trafford, though statistically speaking has been the club’s second most productive offensive player this season. Only Bruno Fernandes (35) has more goal contributions than Garnacho’s mark of 19 across all competitions this term.

Yet despite his sky high potential, both The Mirror and David Ornstein now state a summer sale is more than possible.

The Mirror claimed Ruben Amorim is on board with offloading Garnacho ‘for the right price’, while Ornstein described an exit as “highly possible.”

Writing during a Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein replied: “Yes, we understand this (Garnacho’s sale) to be highly possible – if proposals are deemed suitable by Man Utd and Garnacho himself.”

Ornstein then reeled off who else could leave the club outright, with Mainoo now believed to be likelier to stay than go.

The reporter continued: “As we know, exits for the likes of [Marcus] Rashford, [Jadon] Sancho, Antony, [Tyrell] Malacia, Casemiro and [Rasmus] Hojlund are also plausible, while the salaries of [Christian] Eriksen and [Victor] Lindelof will leave the wage bill.

“There’s a growing sense Mainoo will stay, although there is a contract situation with him that needs to be addressed.”

Joining Lindelof and Eriksen in leaving the club as free agents are Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans.

Alejandro Garnacho next move already clear?

Chelsea and Napoli both showed serious interest in Garnacho in the winter window, with the latter even tabling a €50m / £42m bid.

Napoli had just sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG and sought to sign an immediate and impactful replacement. Unfortunately for the Serie A giant, Man Utd valued Garnacho at £70m and as mentioned, they weren’t forcing the attacker out unless their asking price was met.

Instead, Napoli signed Noah Okafor on loan from AC Milan and the forward has been a relative non-factor for his loan club. Okafor will be returned to Milan at season’s end.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid are also sniffing around a deal for Garnacho.

However, reports in Italy are adamant Garnacho’s fate is sealed and he’ll be a Napoli player next season.

Calciomercato led the way during the week, claiming Garnacho is the number one transfer target of Napoli boss Antonio Conte.

Napoli fully intend to back their manager ahead of their return to Champions League football. And with Victor Osimhen to be sold and the money from Kvaratskhelia’s sale still readily available, meeting Man Utd’s demands will not be an issue.

The report concluded: ‘Now the time is ripe and the Azzurri leader (Conte) expects to have him (Garnacho) available for next season, whatever the cost.’

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd’s price tag remains £70m.

Latest Man Utd news – Matheus Cunha / Marcus Rashford

In other news, the man expected to take Garnacho’s place in United’s forward line, Matheus Cunha, is inching closer to sealing a switch.

The Red Devils have held exceedingly positive talks with the Brazilian who can be signed via a £62.5m release clause.

The Daily Mail claimed United fully intend to activate the clause and per Goal Brazil, an agreement on personal terms is now in place.

Elsewhere, senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, explained why Marcus Rashford has no future back at Old Trafford despite dazzling during his loan spell with Aston Villa.

“No, there was a complete breakdown in the relationship between Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim,” stated Reddy.

“You saw that the head coach didn’t appreciate his application or his attitude and the player just wasn’t responding in the way he has under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

“Clearly something is not working with Rashford at Manchester United and the club feel that a fresh environment has worked wonders for him and the intention is to continue that on a permanent basis.

“I’ve spoken to people from both sides of the story, and the only way I can see him representing his boyhood club competitively again is if Amorim and a lot of the senior executives are no longer at United.

“We know that’s not going to happen in the short term anyway, and United are planning to bring in attackers this summer and they factored a Rashford sale into that equation.

“So Rashford is planning for a life after United and they are very much planning for a life after him as well.”

The latest on where Rashford will be playing his football next season can be read here, with Aston Villa’s chances suffering a serious blow.

