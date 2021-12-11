Lindelof ‘seems ok’ – Rangnick, De Gea offer clarity on concerning moment

Ralf Rangnick provided an encouraging early update on the health of Victor Lindelof after the Manchester United defender suffered a concerning moment at Norwich.

Mid-way through the second half, Lindelof was seen on his haunches pointing to his chest. The Sweden international appeared to be experiencing breathing difficulties and received medical attention during a stoppage in play.

Lindelof appeared to be intent on convincing United’s medical team he was capable of carrying on. However, the decision was made to immediately replace him with Eric Bailly.

While it is clearly too early to speculate, scenes of footballers experiencing health issues on the pitch have unfortunately been all too common in recent times.

Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. Sergio Aguero, meanwhile, complained of breathing difficulties while playing for Barcelona in November.

The ex-Man City icon was later diagnosed with a heart condition that could ultimately cut his sparkling career short.

Interim United boss Rangnick was asked to provide an update on Lindelof after their 1-0 victory over Norwich.

The German said: “Victor Lindelof had a collision, he can’t even remember what it was.

“He was struggling to breathe. They have done all the tests and he seems OK.”

De Gea provides Lindelof perspective

David de Gea was also asked about Lindelof during his post-match interview on Sky Sports. The Spaniard put things into perspective with a candid reply.

De Gea said: “When you see players like that feeling a bit… I don’t know what was going on, but we’ve seen already with Christian Eriksen, sometimes it’s a bit difficult to see your player acting like this so sometimes it’s better to change.

“He was having difficulty breathing and something was strange.

“We saw Eriksen and Aguero. Its difficult to see a player like this. I hope he is completely fine. It. doesn’t matter the game, or football. Its life, we have to be safe.”

Man Utd star doing ‘everything’ to leave

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has revealed that his firm desire is to seal a permanent transfer to Flamengo.

Pereira is currently out on loan in Brazil with Flamengo. The midfielder has enjoyed his time there, aside from a costly error in the Copa Libertadores final which cost his side victory.

But if anything, that has inspired him to redeem himself by staying at Flamengo. He told ESPN: “My desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything.

“We are going to talk to President Landim and Marcos Braz to make this possible. Of course, I have a feeling that I owe the fans a title.”

Flamengo can do so by activating the €20million (£17million) purchase clause in the loan deal from United. However, that would represent a club-record deal for the Brazilian club.

According to Flamengo source Paparazzo Rubro Negro, Flamengo do not want to pay that much for Pereira. Instead, they want a cheaper deal and could ask for a £5million reduction.

But any further discount from United looks unlikely, with the Red Devils wanting to make a decent profit on their academy graduate.

