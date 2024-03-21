Man Utd ‘line up’ move for classy Prem midfielder to replace exit-bound star; Tottenham, Newcastle pose threat

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Wolves star Joao Gomes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to bolster his midfield in the summer.

The Red Devils’ duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been heavily linked with exits and it seems likely that replacements will have to be found for them.

Sofyan Amrabat also looks set to return to Fiorentina or be sold elsewhere after his loan at Old Trafford has failed to live up to expectations.

Kobbie Mainoo, however, has been a big positive for Man Utd this season and looks set to be a stalwart in the team for many years to come.

READ MORE: Next Man Utd manager: Ten Hag ‘sack decision reached’ with top stars ‘behind’ Ratcliffe plan for ‘outstanding’ boss

Gomes, who signed for Wolves for £15m in January last year, has the potential to be an ideal midfield partner for Mainoo.

The 23-year-old has made 39 appearances for the Midlands club so far, scoring three goals and making one assist in the process.

Gomes generally plays as a defensive midfielder and has made 83 tackles this season – the third-most of any player in the Premier League – so would be an asset for any side in the division.

He could make his debut for Brazil when they play England in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday and ironically, Mainoo could make his Three Lions debut in the same game.

Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle keen on Joao Gomes

According to The Mirror, Man Utd are ‘lining up a move’ for Gomes in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have reportedly ‘sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action on multiple occasions’ this term and have been impressed with his performances.

Gomes is seen as a ‘potential replacement for Casemiro‘ who Man Utd are ‘looking to sell after his difficult season.’

Tottenham and Newcastle are also ‘monitoring’ the Wolves star and could compete for his signature in the summer.

Wolves certainly won’t let Gomes leave on the cheap, however.

As mentioned, they only signed the youngster in January last year and he is under contract until 2028, so the ball is in their court in terms of negotiations.

One thing that could work in Man Utd’s favour is the fact that Wolves may need to sell some of their key players in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Winger Pedro Neto, who is a target for Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham, is one star who could depart Molineux as a result of this.

Gomes could potentially follow him out of the exit door but his suitors would reportedly have to pay a fee in the region of £30m, according to Transfermarkt.

EXCLUSIVE: Celtic to try again for Wolves star after failed January approach as Rodgers eyes cover for priority position