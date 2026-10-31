‘Ridiculous’ Lisandro Martinez ‘done’ at Man Utd as likely next club revealed

It is game over for Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United after he made yet another mistake, according to Joe Cole, and we can reveal which European giant the defender could sign for in January.

Martinez made headlines after Man Utd’s 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid on October 13, as he criticised director of football Jason Wilcox over a lack of investment in the team. He said: “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

Martinez refused to apologise for his comments but said they came from a place of ‘anger and frustration’.

The centre-back’s remarks were incredible given his dire form this campaign. Martinez has been guilty of a series of errors, the latest of which came against Chelsea on Saturday.

Morgan Rogers had already given Chelsea the lead when Martinez jumped into Wesley Fofana in the box while looking away from the ball. Martinez’s arm hit the Frenchman in the face, which saw the referee give a penalty after a VAR review.

Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card, while Cole Palmer dispatched of the spot-kick as Chelsea took a commanding lead at Stamford Bridge.

United were ultimately beaten 2-0 and were lucky not to concede more goals after going down to 10 men. Under-fire United boss Michael Carrick refused to look at Martinez as he walked down the tunnel, knowing the player had once again cost his side dearly.

On co-commentary for TNT Sports, former Chelsea star Cole strongly suggested Martinez will soon be gone.

“I think, [with] the new Manchester United… I think Martinez, it’s run its course,” the pundit said.

“Listen, far too often in a Manchester United shirt – I’m not talking about him in an Argentina shirt because he’s been fabulous and clearly they’ve achieved some wonderful things – but in a Manchester United shirt, and it happens like that, he’s at the scene of the crime too often.

“He’s at fault for goals at moments like that. So I think that’s probably his time done.”

Fellow pundit Ally McCoist called Martinez ‘absolutely crazy’ for his ‘ridiculous defending’.

Barcelona keen on Lisandro Martinez

We exclusively revealed on Friday that Barcelona have emerged as strong suitors for the 28-year-old, having made an enquiry to gauge his availability heading into the January window.

Barca have identified Martinez as an alternative to Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, who will be more difficult to capture.

Barca boss Hansi Flick is searching for an experienced centre-half to join his squad, and Martinez has been identified as one potential option, despite his worrying form.

We understand Martinez has told United chiefs he is open to leaving the club in January, especially after his outburst. Plus, his contract is due to expire in June.

Meanwhile, a journalist has revealed what United players really think of Bruno Fernandes.