Lisandro Martinez fires warning to Man Utd duo: ‘It’s really important to teach them’

Lisandro Martinez insists that he will not let Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho get carried away following their starring roles in Manchester United’s famous FA Cup win over bitter rivals Manchester City.

Argentine winger Garnacho capitalised on a huge error from City’s defence to open the scoring at Wembley on Saturday, before his fellow teen started and finished an exellent back-to-front move to put United two goals up before half-time and leave Pep Guardiola stunned.

City did, inevitably, put United under plenty of pressure in the second half and managed to pull a goal back late on through Jeremy Doku. However, the Red Devils managed to cling for a fantastic end to what’s been an incredibly difficult season.

Meanwhile, Martinez was starting only his 11th game of the campaign after an injury-ravaged season and he was full of praise for United’s young duo – although he did have a warning for Mainoo and Garnacho.

Asked about the two pair in an interview with Sony Sports Network after the game, Martinez said: “They deserve it.

“For sure, we need to show them the way, how to do it, because it’s difficult for them, for their age, to control – because they become famous and this kind of thing.

“So it’s really important to show them, to teach them, how to go out in a good way. So now, keep control. Celebrate, but with control.”

Man Utd now ready to push on

The experienced Martinez even had to go as far as giving Garnacho a little telling off on the pitch at Wembley after stopping his fellow countryman kissing the United badge in front of a section of dejected City supporters.

As for whether the cup victory could be a bigger platform for things next season, despite the reports of Ten Hag’s imminent sacking. Martinez added: “One hundred per cent.

“Now it’s like the door is open and we need to learn about this season and we need to believe.

“We need to believe like today. Football is mental and it’s about emotion. We need to believe. That’s it. And we have to look forward and dream big.”

Martinez putting nightmare season behind him

Martinez managed 73 minutes at Wembley before being replaced by Jonny Evans after suffering from cramp and admitted he was exhausted: “Yeah because for me it was a really, really tough season.

“You know, my injuries, and it’s all new for me, I’ve never been injured [before]. In the foot, in the knee, in the calf as well! It was like, ‘Is this a dream or what?’

“And now I’m really strong, mentally and physically. Today, for sure, because I played only against Newcastle, Brighton and now the final, I felt cramp in my legs so I couldn’t finish the game.

“That’s why I was unhappy, but I knew I have team-mates behind me and they gave everything.”

