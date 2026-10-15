Man Utd hand Lisandro Martinez ‘formal punishment’ as INEOS identify instant replacement

Manchester United have ‘formally punished’ Lisandro Martinez with a fine after his explosive interview in which he took aim at the club’s recruitment during the summer transfer window.

Following Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, the defender took aim at technical director Jason Wilcox, saying that he ‘expects more from the top’.

Martinez, 28, subsequently apologised for his outburst on Thursday, releasing the following statement on social media: “Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager.

“It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”

However, the apology wasn’t enough for Martinez to escape a ‘formal punishment’.

READ NEXT – Bayern Munich reach decision on selling Alphonso Davies to Man Utd

Man Utd eyeing Branthwaite move amid Martinez saga

According to senior BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel, Martinez has been ‘formally punished for his outburst with a fine,’ though the exact figure of said fine has not been revealed.

Michael Carrick will host a press conference on Friday ahead of Man Utd’s game against Leeds on Sunday, and Martinez’s situation will undoubtedly be a hot topic.

Martinez’s punishment follows criticism of his conduct from from several ex-Man Utd stars, one of whom was Wayne Rooney.

“The board have to look at that, and they probably have to take some action on that, because that’s just disrespecting the whole football club,” Rooney said in the aftermath.

“Yes, there’s issues, everyone wants more players and better players, but this is the players you’ve got.

“As a player, you’ve got to get on with it. You’ve got to go and show why you’re a World Cup winner, as I said before.

“So, I think the board have to either come out and speak on it, or maybe he’s done that to flush them out and get them to speak to the fans, but I just think it’s the wrong time, and it’s not going to help anyone.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Martinez is ready to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window. His contract expires at the end of the season, so his future was already in some doubt.

Interestingly, it has been suggested that Man Utd could reignite their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is viewed as a potential replacement for the Argentine.

Branthwaite, 24, is one of Everton’s most important players, and we understand it would take a bid of at least £80million to even begin a conversation about a transfer.

Martinez’s situation is one to watch closely in the coming weeks and months, and it’ll be interesting to see if he is in the squad against Leeds this weekend.

READ MORE – Harry Kane: ‘Official’ announcement date emerges as Man Utd and Bayern Munich learn FINAL decision