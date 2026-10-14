Lisandro Martinez: Man Utd react to Jason Wilcox criticism and reach sale decision

Manchester United are not planning to sell Lisandro Martinez just because of his criticism of the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, TEAMtalk understands, but the club are not happy with his decision to go public.

Following Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, Martinez slammed Wilcox for not doing enough in the summer transfer window.

Carlos Baleba, Kark Darlow, Kit Margetson, Cristian Orozco, Andrey Santos, Tynan Thompson and Youri Tielemans were the signings that Man Utd made in the summer of 2026.

Martinez told Amazon Prime: “We did a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas.”

The defender added: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

Man Utd ‘need to have more ambition’ – Lisandro Martinez

Martinez told CBS Sports: “We have many games, we have to rotate players, and for me we don’t have the best squad compared to other top teams.

“As a club, I expect more. I’m not gonna close my mouth; we need to have more ambition.

“I try to be positive and try to be honest. We have to change and do more because I think we are capable of being better. We have the players.

“But also, when you watch the games on television, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right, we take the responsibility. But also, as a club, I expect more, you know?

“I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.

“We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League. If we don’t say the truth, nothing will change.”

Martinez’s comments about Wilcox were explosive, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that he is not the only player in the Man Utd squad who feels that way.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “They (Man Utd players) were expecting [more activity in the summer transfer market].

“He’s (Martinez) not the only one thinking this in the Manchester United dressing room, I can guarantee this.

“They were expecting a different number of players to join.

“Probably not only midfielders, Man United decided to go all-in with this midfield rebuild this summer, but they did nothing else – up front, centre-backs, full-backs and all the rest.

“And so Lisandro, and I can guarantee, he is not the only one [who] feels they (Man Utd recruitment team) could have done more [in] the market.”

TEAMtalk can now reveal what Man Utd think of Martinez’s extraordinary outburst.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has got in touch with sources at Man Utd

We understand that while Man Utd are not happy with the Argentina international’s comments, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to sell him because of his explosive interview.

The 28-year-old has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2022 and is under contract at the Red Devils until the end of the season, although there is an option for a further year.

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Man Utd ‘not happy’ with Lisandro Martinez comments

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Man Utd are not happy that the quotes were made in such a public manner, but they understand the situation; they share the same views in many ways.

“They know they didn’t get all their work done.

“In terms of Martinez, no knee-jerk reactions, but the hierarchy won’t dictate to Michael Carrick…he has 100% say so on team selection.

“Martinez’ future is one being assessed; brief discussions took place earlier this year, but they also have an option, so no massive hurry.

“Man Utd are comfortable at the moment with it, but he won’t be sold purely off the back of this.”

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