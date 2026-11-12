Man Utd: Pochettino tipped to change £57m star’s desire in January

Incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to give a second chance to Lisandro Martinez, with a fringe midfielder also backed to shine under the Argentine.

Man Utd have sacked Michael Carrick as first-team manager, with the side in the Premier League relegation zone at the moment.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are set to appoint Pochettino as Carrick’s replacement manager.

Sources have told us that a deal is in place between Man Utd and Pochettino, who will leave his role as the USA manager after the current international break.

There is a release clause in Pochettino’s contract with the USA.

We understand that Man Utd will pay £10.5million in compensation for Pochettino and his four trusted aides.

For now, Pochettino will have to work with the players that are already at Man Utd before delving into the market in the January transfer window.

One of the immediate concerns for Man Utd is the defence, with the Red Devils conceding 19 goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season.

Lisandro Martinez is a senior figure in the Man Utd defence, but he has been poor, especially in recent weeks.

Martinez caused a stir in October after calling out Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, for not making enough signings in the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international defender’s performances since then have been underwhelming, with Martinez also getting a red card against Chelsea.

Martinez is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcelona want to sign Martinez from Man Utd in the January transfer window.

There have also been claims that Martinez is ready to move to Atletico Madrid, with Man Utd willing to offload him.

Lisandro Martinez tipped for second chance at Man Utd

The Sun, though, has speculated that Pochettino’s arrival at Man Utd could see Martinez get another chance at Old Trafford.

In a feature about Man Utd ‘winners and losers’, the publication has named Martinez, who joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer of 2022 a total fee of £57million, among the ‘winners’ who could star under his Argentine compatriot Pochettino.

While suggesting that the defender ‘could be given a second chance’ at Man Utd under Pochettino, The Sun stated: ‘Martinez ticks the box as an aggressive ball-playing defender who Pochettino likes in his back line.

‘You only have to look to the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Levi Colwill and Thiago Silva for evidence over how he favours strong central defenders who possess a solid passing range.’

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Mason Mount backed to shine under Mauricio Pochettino

The Sun has also tipped Mason Mount to star under Pochettino.

Pochettino did not want Chelsea to sell Mount to Man Utd in 2023 and believes that he could star for him at Stamford Bridge.

The feature noted: ‘Pochettino’s system relies on players who are great at running off the ball and can drop into spaces and launch swift counter attacks.

‘Mount has previously shown his willingness to drop back and put in the hard yards for his team.

‘His off-the-ball work rate and creativity are just what United need amid fears they could get sucked into a relegation battle.’

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