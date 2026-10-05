Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd plan about new Lisandro Martinez contract

Fabrizio Romano has reported whether or not Manchester United are planning to hand Lisandro Martinez a new contract.

Martinez has been at Man Utd since 2022 and is under contract at the Red Devils until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend it by a further year.

On September 16, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are planning for life after Martinez (and Harry Maguire).

With Martinez potentially leaving Old Trafford in 2027, Man Utd have identified Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential replacement.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke reported in Football Insider on September 9 that Man Utd are willing to offer Martinez a new contract – but on two conditions.

O’Rourke claimed that if the 28-year-old Argentina international centre-back stays injury-free and has an impressive season for Man Utd, then the club’s co-owners, INEOS, will offer him a new contract.

Transfer guru Romano has now brought an update on Martinez’s situation.

The Italian journalist has reported that Man Utd have faith in the defender and will eventually have talks with his agent.

According to Romano, Martinez is not in talks with another club.

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Man Utd in ‘control’ of Lisandro Martinez sittuation

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “It’s a situation where also in this case Man Utd have a clause to extend the contract till 2028.

“So, they feel calm, they feel in control.

“He’s 28, so at the peak of his experience.

“He had some bad luck with injuries over the recent years, but Man Utd still believe in Lisandro as a leader, as a top defender, so at the moment, the situation is under control.

“The conversations will take place for sure in the next months also with Lisandro.

“So, apart from having the clause, Man Utd also want to have a proper conversation with his agents and to discuss about the contract.

“At the moment, also Lisandro is not in advanced negotiations with any other side.

“So, I would say that this one is considered under control.”

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