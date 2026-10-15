Lisandro Martinez releases seismic statement to settle Man Utd feud and show Carrick his true feelings

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has released a personal statement to try and calm the waters at Old Trafford and make clear his reasons for speaking out in the media in the manner he did following Tuesday night’s defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina star is clearly a person not afraid to speak their mind when something is not going his way and, after a troubled start to the season that has seen United lose four of their nine games so far, he let his emotions get the better of him in the Metropolitano following the 2-0 Champions League defeat.

Coming out swinging, Martinez launched into a rant at the club for a perceived lack of transfer ambition, pointing an accusing finger at ‘technical director’ Jason Wilcox in comments that appeared to throw the 55-year-old under the bus and put the Argentine defender’s very future at Old Trafford firmly in the spotlight.

Those comments sparked a huge storm, with Jamie Carragher among the most vocal critics and having told the player he needed to keep his grievances in-house, rather than airing them in public.

However, Martinez has now released a statement attempting to explain his actions, making clear his passion for the club to succeed and his love and respect for manager Michael Carrick.

Posting on his Instagram page, Martinez said: “After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted. Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don’t go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.

“My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.”

Making a clear plea for everyone at the club to “keep growing” and “become stronger”, Martinez did take responsibility by adding: “I know that, first and foremost, it’s us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.”

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Will Martinez face Leeds and what punishment will he face?

One thing that came to light following the loss to Atletico was how Martinez believed that Carrick was somewhat blameless for their poor start to the season, instead suggesting the manager had been left without a squad capable of competing against the very best.

And in the closing paragraph of his statement, he once again was at pains to make show Carrick his support.

“I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I’m convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment.

“My goal has been the same since day one: to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge.”

Despite that, and well before the storm that emerged on Tuesday night, TEAMtalk has revealed back on September 16, with his deal expiring at the season’s end – albeit with a one-year option – that the club are already sounding out a high-profile replacement.

With regard to a punishment, it is likely Martinez will likely get a fine for his actions, though it remains to be seen if he will retain his place in the side for Sunday’s fiery trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that while United are not happy with Martinez’s comments, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are not going to make a rash decision.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Man Utd are not happy that the quotes were made in such a public manner, but they understand the situation; they share the same views in many ways.

“They know they didn’t get all their work done.

“In terms of Martinez, no knee-jerk reactions, but the hierarchy won’t dictate to Michael Carrick…he has 100% say so on team selection.

“Martinez’ future is one being assessed; brief discussions took place earlier this year, but they also have an option, so no massive hurry.

“Man Utd are comfortable at the moment with it, but he won’t be sold purely off the back of this.”

Despite all that, Wayne Rooney has offered his thoughts on what the club should do with the Argentinian defender.

United’s display in Madrid was also absolutely ripped to shreds by the Spanish media, who bemoaned what they called a ‘rudderless giant’.