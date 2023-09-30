Lisandro Martinez return date emerges with Man Utd star hit by surgery revelation

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez could be out of action until December as he may require surgery on a foot injury, according to Sky Sports.

Martinez underwent surgery on a broken metatarsal in April. He returned to full fitness over the summer and went on to feature in Man Utd’s first five Premier League matches of the new campaign, while also playing in the Champions League group stage defeat to Bayern.

However, the Red Devils revealed on Friday that Martinez has aggravated the problem which ruled him out earlier in the year. They released the following statement: “Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April.

“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.

“Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

“But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”

Martinez’s injury deepens Erik ten Hag’s full-back crisis. Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia are all injured too.

Sky Sports have now provided the inside track on Martinez’s recovery. They state that Man Utd medical staff are currently weighing up whether a second operation might be best for the Argentine to finally get over his foot problem for good.

Lisandro Martinez facing long period on sidelines

If Martinez is forced to have another operation, then he would not return to the Man Utd squad until December.

The defensive injury crisis forced Ten Hag to select a back four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat during the surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. The manager also brought on Harry Maguire but opted to leave Jonny Evans on the bench.

Man Utd clearly missed Martinez’s strong partnership with Varane as Joachim Andersen’s 25th-minute strike handed the Old Trafford club their fourth league defeat from seven games.

Man Utd have the chance to get back to winning ways – albeit without Martinez – when they come up against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

