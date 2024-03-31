‘Little used’ Man Utd loanee facing extremely uncertain future as manager plots ruthless replacement signing

Manchester United starlet Alvaro Fernandez is unsure where he will end up this summer, as loan club Benfica look set to snub the opportunity to land him permanently, a report has claimed.

Fernandez, also known as Alvaro Carreras, is a 21-year-old left-back who can play further forward as a left midfielder, too. He is a Spain U21 international who swapped Real Madrid U17s for Man Utd’s youth setup in September 2020.

Fernandez made 42 appearances for Preston North End during a loan spell in the 2022-23 campaign, before landing at Granada last summer.

However, Fernandez’s time in Spain was cut short during the January transfer window, and he was subsequently loaned to Benfica.

The loan contains an option for Benfica to buy the full-back for €6million (£5m) which becomes permanent if he starts at least 50 per cent of his matches during the second half of the campaign.

However, it does not look like Fernandez’s switch to Benfica will be made permanent.

He has made 10 appearances for the Portuguese giants so far, though most of those have been off the bench.

As per Portuguese outlet Jornal do Noticias, Benfica boss Roger Schmidt has no plans to work with Fernandez next term and has made the signing of a new left-back one of is summer ‘priorities’.

Man Utd youngster to be dumped by loan club

Fernandez has been ‘little used’ as he has failed to convince Schmidt on his ability, despite being at the Estadio da Luz for several months now.

Indeed, Schmidt prefers to use central defender Morato or midfielder Fredrik Aursnes there, which shows how little trust he has in his crop of left-backs.

With Benfica very unlikely to sign Fernandez permanently, the youngster will have to return to Man Utd this summer.

However, Fernandez does not have the ability or experience needed to force his way into serious contention at Old Trafford.

As such, another loan move may be the best option. Although, Fernandez’s struggles during spells at Granada and Benfica means clubs will not exactly be queueing up to snare him.

It looks set to be an uncertain – yet important – summer for Fernandez as he tries to get his career back on track.

