Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United’s high risk transfer strategy for the January window, while Liverpool are indirectly doing their greatest rivals a huge favour on Antoine Semenyo.

The upcoming winter winddow is shaping up to be a pivotal one for many high-powered Premier League sides including both Manchester clubs and Liverpool.

City hope to reinforce their title challenge, United hope to strengthen their push for top four, and Liverpool are in desperate need of new blood at centre-back and on the wings.

Taking to YouTube late on Monday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the transfer strategy Man Utd have now adopted.

Rather than sign short-term solutions or even serviceable squad players who’ll add depth at a time when United are struggling with injuries and absences at AFCON, Ruben Amorim has laid down the law with the board and demanded the club go big or don’t bother.

“Man Utd have made a decision that’s internal but also public,” began Romano. “Ruben Amorim explained that in January Man Utd will not go for short-term solutions.

“Amorim said in public but also in private in meetings with United directors ‘I don’t want players for two, three months and then we already know in April he’s going back to his club in the summer.’

“Amorim wants signings for the future, signings for the long-term. Man Utd will not sign a player who’ll [play for] maybe two, three months, maybe 10 games and then leaving.

“Amorim wants a different approach, and if he has to ‘suffer’ by injuries and absences then he’s ready to do that. But in the case of January signings he wants important players for present and future, not just the present or short-term. That’s the mission.”

Man Utd going all out for Antoine Semenyo / Liverpool take a pass?

Bournemouth winger Semenyo can be signed for £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) via a release clause that remains active between January 1-10.

Both Manchester clubs are actively attempting to convince Semenyo to join, with Romano adding: “Man Utd are pushing and pushing and pushing to try and get a deal done for Antoine Semenyo.

“Man Utd vs Manchester City – this is the situation as of today. Because also today contacts took place between Semenyo’s camp and Man Utd and Man City.

“The two clubs are pushing, presenting their projects and financial opportunities for the player.”

Multiple sources have confirmed Semenyo’s favoured destination if he leaves Bournemouth next month is Liverpool. The Guardian stated the winger’s preference list reads Liverpool one, Man City two, Man Utd three.

However, sources have informed us that as now, Liverpool are NOT expected to act on their interest in Semenyo, even despite Alexander Isak suffering a fractured leg and ankle injury.

On Liverpool, who could clearly torpedo Man Utd’s hopes if they did thrust themselves into the mix, Romano added: “Liverpool made calls in November to understand the structure of the £65m release clause.

“Liverpool have a very good relationship with Bournemouth, but at the moment, Liverpool didn’t call to enter the race.

“So they called to be informed on the situation in November, and let’s see now if they call to say ‘okay let’s make a bid, okay let’s negotiate with Semenyo.’

“The injury to Alexander Isak could open up different scenarios for Liverpool on the market, so I would be attentive to the situation.

“But as of today it’s Man Utd and Man City battling for Antoine Semenyo.”

If Liverpool do take a pass, they’ll indirectly be helping Man Utd pull off perhaps the biggest signing of the winter window. But of course, near neighbours Man City must be contended with too.

What’s more, a Sky Sports reporter has offered insight as to why Semenyo might favour the blue half of Manchester if deciding between City and United, and it’s primarily Amorim’s fault…

