Manchester United can expect to finalise the double signing of Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui on Tuesday after both passed medicals late on Monday evening – but not everyone is convinced by their captures with one Liverpool old boy warning Erik ten Hag is about to make a very serious blunder by landing a player he claims is a “lightweight”.

The Red Devils have been actively strengthening their squad this summer as they look for serious improvements on the 2023/24 campaign. While Manchester United did win the FA Cup with a barnstorming performance against Manchester City at Wembley, Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows the result somewhat papered over the cracks on an otherwise forgettable season.

And with both Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee in the bag, TEAMtalk understands that an announcement on the signings of summer captures No 3 and 4 will be due on Tuesday, with De Ligt and Mazraoui arriving in a double deal from Bayern Munich worth a combined £60m.

That will take their summer spending soaring towards the £150m mark – and it seems the Red Devils are not done yet, either, with Ratcliffe very much intent on adding even more players to his squad.

DON’T MISS – Euro Paper Talk: Fabrizio Romano names Man Utd signngs five and six

However, TEAMtalk understands that any more signings will need to be aided by outgoing sales first, with Ratcliffe still looking to move on some players whom he feels are not of the standard required at Old Trafford.

To that end, and with a new midfielder very much on their shopping list, United are looking at a number of other options after baulking at PSG’s €60m (£51.4m) valuation of Manuel Ugarte – a player the Ligue 1 giants are very much looking to move on.

Man Utd prepare to announce triple deal

In the meantime, though, United are preparing the official presentations for De Ligt and Mazraoui; both of whom sailed through medicals on Monday evening.

The pair will sign lengthy deals to reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford, having previously played under him – and thriving – while at Ajax.

And with the paperwork expected to be completed in time for them to make their debuts against Fulham on Friday night in the Premier League’s curtain raiser, United can also expect to finalise the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

The 26-year-old also passed a medical on Monday night ahead of a £15m move, with official confirmation also likely to arrive on Tuesday. He will become the eighth summer signing made by new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.

United will hope the double arrival from Bayern will seriously strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, though not everyone is wholly impressed by the signing of De Ligt.

The Red Devils will become the fourth senior club of his career after bouncing around Juventus and Bayern, after making his breakthrough at Ajax as a teenager.

Man Utd transfers: Liverpool legend brands De Ligt a lightweight

However, not everyone is completely impressed by the capture and former Liverpool man Graeme Souness believes the £43m agreement for De Ligt could come back and bite the club, fearing Ten Hag has made a huge mistake forking out such a sizeable sum for a player who found himself behind Eric Dier last season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness stated: “He knew what he was going to get from the other players he got from Ajax and I don’t think anyone is jumping up and down and saying how fabulous they’ve been.

“I’m doubtful about De Ligt, I’m sorry. He didn’t get into the [Dutch] national team at the Euros, he was only a squad player.

“When you look at his profile, he’s been at two enormous football clubs. Those kind of clubs don’t usually like to sell players, they hold onto their best players. That in itself tells a story.

“He was a star as a boy but has he progressed since then? I’m not sure if he’s what Manchester United need at this time.

READ NEXT – Man Utd submit €50m bid for Ten Hag’s dream midfield signing, with transfer reluctantly greenlit

“They definitely need a centre-half because Jonny Evans played a lot of games, he’s 36. But is De Ligt the one?

“When I look at him I see a lightweight centre-half. Was there a queue of other teams wanting to buy him? I don’t think there was.”

De Ligt stands at a 6ft 2 so Souness, as often he does, may be using the ‘lightweight’ phraseology in reference to the player’s state of mind. Having failed to make a serious impact at both Juve and Bayern, the 25-year-old will hope to have found himself a permanent home – and regular football with it – while at Old Trafford.