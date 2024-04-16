‘Liverpool Lionel Messi’ buzzing after penning first professional contract at Man Utd

Manchester United rising star Shea Lacey has expressed his joy at signing his first professional contract with the Premier League giants.

The right winger, who turned 17 on Sunday (April 14), was born in Liverpool and perhaps could have signed for the Reds had it not been for a family intervention.

Lacey is the younger brother of fellow footballers Paddy and Luis, but unlike his siblings, he grew up supporting United whereas they chose Liverpool.

Paddy, now 31, spent time in the Red Devils’ academy in the 2000s and although his dad advised him to stay at United, he rejected them for the Merseyside outfit due to his Liverpool allegiances.

While the former Bradford City man spent most of his career in non-league, Shea – who started playing football aged just three – took his father’s advice and went to United.

This week, his dream of playing at Old Trafford received a huge boost after signing on professional terms with United, following in the footsteps of recent academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

After the announcement, Shea, who reportedly has signed a five-year deal at United until 2029, took to social media to revel in the good news.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Proud moment for me and my family signing my first professional contract at this club.”

Lacey, who has impressed at Under-18 level for United, was invited to join first-team training under manager Erik ten Hag, while adding to his caps for the England Under-17 side.

‘Scouse Lionel Messi’ shining at Man Utd

The teenager – who has been dubbed as the ‘Scouse Lionel Messi’ and the ‘Luke Littler of football’, in a nod to the darts sensation – could have extra reason to celebrate this week as if United beat Wolves on Tuesday (April 16), they will be crowned Under-18 Premier League champions.

The free-kick specialist, who is left-footed, can also play on the left wing and as an attacking midfielder, has also drawn comparisons to Manchester City’s Phil Foden. His brother Paddy also believes he has all the tools to thrive in the game.

He told Manchester Evening News in February: “Shea is very reserved, quietly confident and when he first played for the Under-18s and got a little half-hour with the Under-21s, I told him he’d have to play quicker.

“He’d come back and say: ‘Why don’t you believe in me? I can do it against anyone’. I think only injuries could stop Shea in his career, with his mindset and ability.”

Paddy added: “He’d be dribbling through the team and you’d kind of feel bad for the other parents, thinking, ‘Bloody hell, Shea, give someone else a touch’, but Man United were big on letting him have it.

“They wanted him to master the ball, to be able to find his way out of trouble. They let you learn for yourself about the times to pass before you lose the ball. The players that don’t learn get left by the wayside and it hasn’t half helped Shea.

“My dad always knew he was a little different. He just seems to be progressing fantastically with United and their coaches, year after year. We come in for meetings every year and we haven’t had a bad meeting since he was five.”