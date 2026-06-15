Man Utd ‘to sign’ midfielder who ‘plays his heart out’ after Liverpool ABANDON £80m deal

Liverpool have given up on their quest to bring Mateus Fernandes to Anfield, with Manchester United now in pole position to secure a deal for the West Ham United midfielder, according to reports, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, plan to pay the Portuguese star’s asking price.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva and are now pressing ahead to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news back on May 14 that Man Utd are in talks with the agents of Fernandes.

We reported at the time that Fernandes himself is ‘extremely keen’ to move to Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

Since then, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, has personally been in contact for Fernandes, who “plays his heart out” every week, according to former Southampton and Norway international midfielder Jo Tessem on the BBC Radio Solent Southampton podcast in March 2025.

We understand that West Ham want £80m for Fernandes, even though the Hammers have been relegated from the Premier League.

Real Madrid have also entered the race for Fernandes, with new manager Jose Mourinho keen on bringing his Portuguese compatriot to Estadio Bernabeu.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported Liverpool’s interest in Fernandes, with the Premier League giants ‘closely monitoring the situation and pondering a firm move of their own’ for the 21-year-old.

However, it has now emerged that Liverpool have pulled out of a potential deal for Fernandes.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool expressed ‘genuine interest’ in Fernandes, with the Reds viewing the 21-year-old ‘as a serious prospect and one who could develop into a star at Anfield’.

However, Liverpool do not want to pay the £80m fee that West Ham want and have decided to abandon their pursuit of Fernandes.

The Sun has further claimed that Man Utd are now set to sign Fernandes, with Madrid of the belief that he will end up at Old Trafford.

The report has stated: ‘Real Madrid expect Manchester United to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.’

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Man Utd in contact with West Ham for Mateus Fernandes

On June 12, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd plan to make an opening bid for Fernandes.

Sources have told us that although Man Utd are aware that West Ham want £80m for the Portugal international midfielder, the Red Devils’ initial offer will be below the Hammers’ valuation.

However, we understand that Man Utd are confident that they will eventually get a deal done for Fernandes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since reported that Man Utd are in contact with West Ham and are trying to strike a deal for less than £80m.

Romano said about Fernandes on his YouTube channel: “My understanding remains £85million the price of the player.

“Obviously, they would love, from West Ham, to have several clubs at the table to drive the price up, but at the moment still an open situation, the one of Mateus Fernandes.

“Real Madrid, genuine interest, a name indicated by Jose Mourinho, but they signed Bernardo Silva, so there are many midfielders at Real Madrid right now, and that’s why, at the moment, for Real Madrid, interest, yes, contact, yes, but still nothing advanced.

“Manchester United are in official negotiations with the agent of the player, talking about the contract, and Manchester United are also in contact with West Ham to discuss about the transfer fee.

“Man Utd are not going to pay completely crazy money, so Man Utd want to understand if there is the possibility to restructure the deal, maybe a lower fee than £85m, but maybe adding some add-ons and try to find a different structure.

“So, talks ongoing on Mateus Fernandes.

“There are more clubs also interested, so it’s not only Utd and Real Madrid, but Man Utd are there.

“Man Utd are interested, Man Utd are working on it, and so for sure, an interesting situation to follow.”

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