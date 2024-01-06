Liverpool rival Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea in transfer race for Prem assist machine as details of affordable exit clause emerge

Liverpool are reportedly set to join the plethora of clubs considering a move for Michael Olise after the Reds were made aware of a tempting exit clause in the contract of the Crystal Palace star who is also being chased by Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The France U21 midfielder moved to Selhurst Park from Reading in a bargain £8.4m move in summer 2021, having caught the eye during a breathtaking final season at the Madejski Stadium. However, Olise has taken his game to another level since signing for the Eagles, rapidly establishing himself as one of Crystal Palace‘s three most coveted stars.

Having made 80 appearances for Palace, Olise has scored 11 goals, a tally that includes an impressive five in just seven Premier League starts this season.

However, it is his contribution for his teammates that has most caught the eye. Indeed, while the 22-year-old has one assist to his name this season, during the 2022/23 season Olise racked up 11 from just 31 starts.

Overall, Olise has 28-goal contributions in his 80 appearances across all competitions – a record of an involvement every 2.8 games.

As a result, it’s easy to see why some of the Premier League’s biggest sides are clambering over one another to try and get their hands on the Hammersmith-born star’s services.

Indeed, no-one came closer to his signing than Chelsea over the summer when they activated his £35m exit clause, only for the midfielder to instead put pen to paper on fresh terms in SE25.

And while Chelsea instead moved to sign Cole Palmer – who has himself proved a major success at Stamford Bridge – we understand Mauricio Pochettino’s side still maintain a very active interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Liverpool eye Olise move and release clause emerges

However, the Blues are far from alone with a report this week claiming Sir Jim Ratcliffe was ready to make Olise one of Manchester United’s top transfer targets in 2024 as the Red Devils look to rebuild their squad and return to greatness.

That said, it’s reported that Olise is keen to stay in London and is actually waiting for Arsenal to make their move with Mikel Arteta’s side also reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Now, though, it has emerged that Liverpool are also hot on his trail, with Jurgen Klopp also an admirer of Olise’s abilities.

Now his quartet of suitors have been given a huge boost in their quest to sign him after it was revealed the new deal he signed over the summer – which keeps him at Selhurst Park until summer 2027 – actually contains another very obtainable exit clause.

To that end, sources have told TEAMtalk that Olise’s exit clause is set some £10m higher than previously set and now sits at £45m.

But given the price of the game’s top midfielders and creative stars who thrive at a Premier League level, that is seen as something of a bargain, especially when you consider Manchester United paid £60m for Mason Mount, while a similar star in Wolves’ Pedro Neto is currently valued at around £50m.

As a result, a January exit certainly appears possible and Palace are bracing themselves for an approach for their star man’s services.

In addition to Olise, Palace also face a fight to keep other top stars in defender Marc Guehi and creative midfielder Eberechi Eze. The pair have recently become regulars in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

