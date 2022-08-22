Liverpool star Fabinho complains at criticism of Man Utd midfielder Fred before making Casemiro prediction

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has jumped to the defence of Manchester United scapegoat Fred – and offered his view on their rivals’ imminent signing of Casemiro.

The number of Brazilian midfielders in the Premier League is about to increase with Manchester United’s addition of Casemiro. Like Liverpool’s Fabinho, he is a former Real Madrid player – although with much more experience at the Bernabeu.

Indeed, Fabinho has enjoyed more success with Liverpool, whereas Casemiro will be coming to Manchester United towards the end of his own prime.

Casemiro will find himself alongside a different Brazilian at Old Trafford. Fred is still among the Manchester United ranks, despite an up-and-down time with the club so far.

However, ahead of United’s game against Liverpool, Fabinho has explained why some criticism of Fred on the opposite side of the rivalry has been unfair.

“Sometimes I don’t really understand the criticisms with Fred because he is a regular player, he always plays good football,” Fabinho told the Telegraph.

“In general Manchester United have not been successful in the last seasons so you try to find a solution or you try to put the fault on some of the players and sometimes I think Fred is that player.

“But he is a good player, in the national team, he is always a starter, he always plays good and, yes, sometimes the player needs a little bit more confidence to play good.

“Last season he played really good football, maybe he was one of the best United players. This season United didn’t start really good but I hope Fred will play good and United will stay playing like this.”

Fabinho expects no adaptation problems for Casemiro

As for the inbound Casemiro, Fabinho thinks his former Real Madrid reserve teammate will adapt well to the Premier League.

“I played with him in Real Madrid’s second team and with the national team,” Fabinho said. “He is a friend, we always have conversations and he is a good guy.

“Of course, he will be a good signing. Casemiro is a smart guy. He is a good player, he is strong, he is good in the air, so it will not be hard for him to adapt to the Premier League.”

Casemiro will not sign for United in time to play against Liverpool on Monday night. But Fabinho is likely to feature for the visitors and Fred for the hosts.

READ MORE: Casemiro caught in unfortunate comparison to Man Utd flop, as pundit predicts similar fate amid growing problem