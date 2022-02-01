Manchester United appear to have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, who is also a target for Liverpool, after the star responded to his links with the Red Devils.

Bellingham left Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund in July 2020 as the Bundesliga side paid around £25million for his services. The central midfielder is now a vital part of their team, having appeared in 18 of their 20 league matches this season. He only missed those two games due to a knee injury and a suspension.

The player is showing maturity on the pitch despite being just 18 years old. He is a threat in attacking areas, having registered four goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Bellingham’s impressive displays in Germany have seen him break into the England team. He is already on 10 caps for the Three Lions, which includes three outings at Euro 2020.

It’s clear that Bellingham would be a great fit for either United or Liverpool in the Premier League.

United’s midfield is often viewed as their weak point, while Liverpool have never really replaced Gini Wijnaldum.

A January transfer for Bellingham was never on the cards, but United and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on him before the summer. Reports suggest he could cost £100m, too.

Jude Bellingham reacts to United links

However, the Red Devils seem to have been knocked back by the young ace.

A United supporter recently asked if Bellingham would be moving to Old Trafford, to which he replied (via the Daily Express): “Don’t be silly.”

Dortmund are desperate to keep hold of the influential player, at least for a few more years, and are preparing to enter contract renewal talks. That is despite Bellingham’s current terms lasting until 2025.

According to Football Insider, BVB have a clever tactic in mind. They are willing to offer Bellingham better wages, as well as signing his younger brother Jobe from Birmingham. This may convince the older Bellingham to remain at the Westfalenstadion.

Donny van de Beek leaves United

Meanwhile, Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has left Old Trafford to join Everton on loan.

He becomes the first signing of the Frank Lampard era, following the Chelsea legend’s appointment earlier on deadline day.

van de Beek will spend the rest of the season at Goodison Park, although Everton do not have the option to buy this summer.

On the transfer, van de Beek said: “Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.”

