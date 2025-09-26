A top midfielder would love to join Manchester United despite Liverpool believing that he is perfect for manager Arne Slot, according to a report, which has revealed Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the star, as the Red Devils are unfazed by his disappointing start to the new season.

Man Utd and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs on the planet and are global brands, but the two English clubs have had contrasting fortunes in recent years. Man Utd have become a shadow of themselves since Sir Alex Ferguson left back in 2013 and do not even finish in the Premier League top four nowadays, while Liverpool won the Premier League and the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp and became the champions of England again last season under Arne Slot.

However, it seems that one of the Premier League’s best young midfielders still wants to join Man Utd over Liverpool, according to a report.

Man Utd wanted to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, but the Seagulls refused to sell him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd remain keen on Baleba, who is valued at over £100million (€115m, $134m) by his club Brighton.

Sources have told us that a January move is unlikely, with Liverpool also joining the race for the 21-year-old.

Jones has said that there is ‘admiration’ from Liverpool for Baleba, with the defending Premier League champions’ viewing the Cameroon international as ‘an ideal fit to play as the No.6 in Slot’s midfield’.

Sports Boom has now reported that Tottenham Hotspur have joined Man Utd and Liverpool in the race for Baleba.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is said to be a ‘big fan’ of Baleba, with last season’s Europa League winners having already ‘reached out about the possibility of striking a deal’.

According to the report, Man Utd is Baleba’s ‘preferred destination’ when the transfer window reopens in January.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Transfer Debrief: Harry Kane’s spectacular Tottenham return; Next Man Utd manager; Newcastle want THIRD new striker

Man Utd stance on Carlos Baleba after disappointing performances

Baleba has not been in great form for Brighton this season, with the midfielder failing to reach the heights he did in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Cameroon international has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Brighton this season, with the Seagulls picking up just five points from those games.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said on September 21 when asked if Man Utd’s interest in Balaba has affected, as quoted in The Manchester Evening News: “It’s all a lot of theory. We can only guess.

“For sure, when a young boy reads that there’s interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep.

“Even if he’s not saying; ‘It affects me’, maybe deep inside of him, there is something that affects him.

“It’s also part of the development, to understand when you play well and a big club comes, to keep pushing, and to stay humble, to stay at Brighton and make the next step as a team.

“And that’s something we have to keep on working with him and so, therefore, I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.”

Man Utd, though, remain keen on Baleba despite his recent struggles.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told United In Focus: “United are already well advanced with their planning for 2026 and midfield is the priority.

“We can’t rule out more than one incoming given Casemiro’s likely exit and also the fact that the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are far from certain.

“United have done work on this area and Baleba is the man who they really think is ideal.

“They are fans of the likes of Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher, Morten Hjulmand – let’s not rule out them bringing in two.

“Baleba has endured a tough start, but with an injury and links to United – there is little concern that he remains the best option in the long-term.”

Latest Man Utd news: Nottingham Forest raid, Barcelona move

Baleba is not the only midfielder that Liverpool and Man Utd are competing over.

A Nottingham Forest star has also emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool and Man Utd, with his club’s stance clear.

While Baleba would be a player for the here and now, Man Utd are set to sign a goalkeeper from Derby County for the long term.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are planning to raid Man Utd for a midfielder who wanted to leave in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from a different Premier League side in the past 10 years?