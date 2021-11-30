Man Utd and Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major boost as they look to sign Denis Zakaria from Gladbach.

The defensive midfielder looks set for a transfer next summer after holding off on contract talks with the German club. As his current deal expires in June, either Man Utd or Liverpool could snap up the highly-rated star for free.

Zakaria is yet to reveal his true intentions, although all signs point to a Premier League move. The Switzerland international certainly has the ability to become a top performer in England.

Arsenal have long been suitors, but Man Utd and Liverpool are now preparing to do battle for his signature.

The Red Devils, now managed by German tactician Ralf Rangnick, want Zakaria to replace Fred in midfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be looking at the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the German press, state that Zakaria is actively pursuing a ‘new challenge’.

That means Man Utd and Liverpool have been given approval to land him in 2022. The star looks set to give Gladbach chief Max Eberl an ‘absolute nightmare’. The sporting director, a target for Newcastle, will be unable to get a significant fee for Zakaria.

Eberl is now in the ‘Zakaria trap’, according to the report.

The player’s team-mate, Germany international Florian Neuhaus, could soon follow by also making a move to the Prem.

He is seen as an ideal replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield. But the Reds could not get a deal over the line this summer.

Neuhaus’ contract runs until 2024, which means Gladbach will not have to deal with a Zakaria repeat. But they could be tempted to sell if Liverpool come in with a huge bid.

Rangnick can get Man Utd into UCL – pundit

Meanwhile, pundit Chris Sutton reckons Rangnick can get United into fourth spot, ahead of Arsenal and West Ham.

“We’ve got the three-horse (title) race and bringing up the rear, although they look like a donkey right now, I’m saying Manchester United will finish fourth,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The fact that Arsenal don’t have Europe this season is a massive advantage for them. Mikel Arteta and his players have got no excuses — no Thursday night games in Baku to hide behind. They’re even on the verge of having Arsene Wenger back at the club. And he knows a thing or two about finishing fourth.

“But Ralf Rangnick is a super-manager, a visionary of the game. He’s the godfather of gegenpressing. And I believe United are capable of sneaking into the Champions League places at the expense of fellow European hopefuls Arsenal and West Ham.”

