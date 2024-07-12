Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all interested.

The 19-year-old has already nailed down a consistent spot in Benfica’s starting XI, having made 55 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and making two assists.

Neves’ excellent performances earned him a spot in Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad and the interest in him is only expected to increase now his tournament has ended.

According to reports from Portugal, PSG have ‘intensified’ their pursuit of Neves by ‘upping their offer’ to €70m (£58.8m) for the teenager.

The French giants are making a ‘determined attempt’ to beat other suitors to his signature, such as Man Utd, who have already ‘submitted a concrete bid of €60m (£50.3m) for Neves.’

However, Neves has a €120m (£100.7m) release clause in his contract and his deal is valid until 2028, so Benfica holds all the power in negotiations.

Benfica reduce Joao Neves price tag

The report says that Benfica could budge on their valuation though. It’s suggested that €100m (approx. £83.9m) would be enough to sign Neves this summer.

Whether Man Utd would be willing to put another £33m on the table for the teenager remains to be seen, but it’s clear that sporting director Dan Ashworth has identified him as a top target.

PSG are the favourites to sign Neves at this stage but that could change if the Red Devils increase their bid, if they have submitted one as the report suggests.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation but are yet to put forward an offer.

It’s likely that the Red Devils will have to sell players before sanctioning any more major incomings, with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt almost finalised.

Mason Greenwood is reportedly close to joining Marseille for around £27m and those funds could be put towards an improved bid for Neves.

Jonny Evans pens new Man Utd deal

While Ashworth is working hard on getting new players through the door, it has now been confirmed that veteran centre-back Jonny Evans will be staying at Old Trafford for another season.

The 36-year-old re-joined Man Utd on a free transfer last summer after spending eight years away from the club and despite that he was only meant to be a back-up option, made 30 appearances across all competitions.

Man Utd have now officially confirmed that Evans has signed a new one-year deal, tying him down until the end of 2024/25,

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season,” Evans said in an interview.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

