How are Man Utd's loanees getting on away from Old Trafford?

Manchester United have 11 players out on loan during the 2025/26 season and we’re keeping track of how all of them are getting on over their spells away from Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans decided to hang up his boots at the end of last season and has since taken up a new role at United as their head of loans and pathways.

Evans has helped find loan moves for some talented young players, while one first-team regular has also left on a temporary deal.

Here, TEAMtalk will be guiding you through the form of each Manchester United loanee throughout the 2025/26 season.

Radek Vitek

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Bristol City

Appearances: 2

Goals conceded: 1

Vitek signed a new three-year contract at United before joining Bristol City on a season-long loan deal, although the Red Devils do retain the option of a January recall.

The goalkeeper made his debut against Sheffield United and produced a brilliant performance, making four saves in a 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

“He did a really good job,” manager Gerhard Struber said. “We can see his profile; he’s a highly talented player with a high potential profile.

“Of course, this is something special that he brings on the table, but it’s also important that we find the right consistency.

“He’s a young player; today he showed us a great performance, but now it’s the start, and this counts for every single player, consistency is, in the end, the driver for more.”

The 21-year-old was rested for the Carabao Cup win over MK Dons, but returned to the team against Charlton and delivered a Man of the Match display in a 0-0 draw.

Smart stops from Radek! 👏 pic.twitter.com/16mqTZ4xSj — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 10, 2025

Elyh Harrison

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Shrewsbury Town

Appearances: 2

Goals conceded: 5

Harrison is spending the 2025/26 season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, who are managed by former United academy graduate Michael Appleton.

He missed the first two games of the season through injury but made his debut against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and saved a penalty in an impressive performance, although it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-1 defeat.

“He had a really good evening tonight Elyh,” Appleton said. “We saw what he is capable of in terms of making saves, more importantly what he does with the ball as well.”

The goalkeeper then made his League Two debut in their 2-0 defeat at home to Colchester United.

Sonny Aljofree

Position: Centre-back

Club: Notts County

Appearances: 4

Goals: 0

Aljofree was part of the United squad which lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2022, playing alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The centre-back has started all four games for Notts County in 2025/26 but is still waiting for his first victory with the League Two side.

Habeeb Ogunneye

Position: Right-back

Club: Newport County

Appearances: 3

Goals: 0

Having played regularly for United’s Under-21s, Ogunneye is now getting his first taste of first-team football on loan at Newport County in League Two.

The 19-year-old was named on the bench for the first three games of the season but has since broken into the starting line-up, playing as both a right-back and a right-wing-back.

Toby Collyer

Position: Midfielder Club: West Brom Appearances: 1 Goals: 0



West Brom fought off competition from both Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday to sign Collyer on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old made his debut 24 hours after the move was confirmed, coming off the bench in the closing stages of their 3-2 win over Wrexham.

The 1,000th player to make a league appearance for the Albion: Toby Collyer. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/D3wCSNR7cB — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 18, 2025

Dan Gore

Position: Midfielder Club: Rotherham United Appearances: 4 Goals: 0



Gore had injury-plagued loan spells at Port Vale and Rotherham United before rejoining the former for the 2025/26 season.

Having started just two League One games for Rotherham in the second half of 2024/25, the midfielder has already started their first three league games this season.

He also came off the bench in the Carabao Cup game against Salford City but missed a penalty for his loan club in their shootout victory.

“I’ve just said to Dan Gore: ‘Good luck taking a penalty at Old Trafford when you can’t score one at Salford!’,” Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw told reporters.

Jack Moorhouse

Position: Midfielder

Club: Leyton Orient

Appearances: 4

Goals: 0

After playing in both of United’s post-season tour games in Asia, Moorhouse agreed to join Leyton Orient on a season-long loan deal.

He’s made three substitute appearances in League One and his only start so far has come in a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe in the Carabao Cup.

Marcus Rashford

Position: Winger

Club: Barcelona

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim, Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal that also includes an option to buy for £26million.

He was named on the bench for their season opener against Mallorca but came on to make his debut in the 69th minute, becoming the first English player to make a competitive appearance for the club since Gary Lineker in 1989.

Ethan Wheatley

Position: Striker

Club: Northampton Town

Appearances: 4

Goals: 0

Following a disappointing loan spell at Walsall in the second half of last season, Wheatley returned to League Two with Northampton Town.

The striker is yet to score his first goal for the club, but hit the post in a 2-0 defeat to Stevenage and has also impressed with his work rate.

“Ethan will keep growing,” manager Kevin Nolan said after the game. “He’s a 19-year-old lad who will grow into this team and grow into this league.

“Once he gets that first goal he’ll kick on. He needs one to go in off his backside and it nearly did today. If that goes in, who knows what happens.

“But he has to keep doing what he’s doing. I thought he played well and he was a big positive for us. He tired towards the end but that’s normal for a young lad.”

Enzo Kana-Biyik

Position: Striker

Club: FC Lausanne-Sport

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Kana-Biyik joined United on a free transfer this summer and was immediately loaned out to Swiss Super League side Lausanne-Sport, who are also owned by INEOS.

But the 18-year-old suffered a severe knee sprain in training and is unlikely to return to first-team action until late September.

Joe Hugill

Position: Striker

Club: Barnet

Appearances: 3

Goals: 0

Hugill joined Barnet this summer and it is his fifth loan move, having previously had spells with Altrincham, Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic and Carlisle United.

But the 21-year-old failed to make an impact in his first three appearances for the club and was left out of the squad for their 2-1 defeat against Walsall.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…