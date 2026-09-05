Elegant midfielder is ready to join Man Utd as INEOS hold transfer talks

Manchester United are in talks to add another midfielder to their squad, with a reliable source revealing that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are in talks to sign an English sensation, who himself is keen on making the move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd made three major midfield signings in the summer transfer window.

Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos joined Man Utd from Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Chelsea, respectively.

Man Utd wanted to sign Louis Page from Leicester City, too, before the window closed on Tuesday.

Leicester and Man Utd were in talks over a deadline-day deal for Page.

Journalist Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reported on X at 7:50pm on September 1: “Man United deal for Louis Page set to be called off.

“Talks had reached an advanced stage, with Leicester thought to be looking for £12m + £3m.

“But impasse reached.”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs subsequently reported that Man Utd planned to continue talks with Leicester for Page, described as “an elegant footballer” who “is powerful on the ball” by BBC Radio Leicester reporter Owynn Palmer-Atkin on BBC Sport on August 10, 2026.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “My information is kind of that Man Utd were comfortable signing him and either pre-agreeing or loaning straight back to Leicester.

“So, we weren’t to read too much into him playing against Plymouth, but there was a gulf in valuation.

“They could well continue these negotiations in the next few days with still a view to a pre-agreement.

“Louis Page to Man Utd is not dead, and even if they pre-agree it outside of the window, it won’t change that much because I suspect he was always going to stay at Leicester this season anyway.”

It has now emerged that Page is keen on a move to Man Utd, who are in talks with Leicester.

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Man Utd confident of signing Louis Page

According to The Manchester Evening News, Man Utd ‘remain confident’ of signing the 18-year-old midfielder.

The Red Devils are locked in talks with the Foxes over a deal for the England Under-20 international.

Page reportedly has family in Manchester and has been fully sold by Man Utd on their long-term plans for him.

The report has added that Man Utd could wrap up a deal for Page before the start of the January transfer window and then let him stay on loan at Leicester until the end of the season.

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