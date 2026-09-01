Two Man Utd transfers now ‘OFF’ as Whitwell confirms double deadline day blow for INEOS

Manchester United had been pushing to sign Leicester City star Louis Page on deadline day, but the transfer has collapsed in a late blow for INEOS, while they’re also set to miss out on a left-back signing.

Page, 18, has been on Man Utd’s radar for several weeks and reports earlier today confirmed that talks were ongoing over a deal worth in excess of £8million for the midfielder.

Arsenal are also admirers of Page and have considered a move this summer, but the Red Devils have been pushing hardest to complete a late deal.

However, a switch to Old Trafford will ultimately not come to fruition, despite Page being keen to make the switch to Michael Carrick’s side.

That’s according to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, who claims that Leicester have actually been asking for a package worth £15million. Whitwell posted on X: “Man United deal for Louis Page set to be called off.

“Talks had reached an advanced stage, with Leicester thought to be looking for £12m + £3m. But impasse reached.”

Page was also named in Leicester’s starting XI for their match against Plymouth this evening – a clear indication that the potential move to Man Utd is off.

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Man Utd set to miss out on left-back signing

Man Utd had also hoped to sign a new left-back on deadline day, but look set to miss out barring a major twist in the final few hours.

That has also been confirmed by Whitwell, who explains that two confirmed targets for Michael Carrick’s side – Alejandro Balde and Jorge Salinas – will not be joining.

“Alejandro Balde + Jorge Salinas set to stay at their clubs, meaning Man United look like ending window without new left-back, unless dramatic late change,” Whitwell posted on X.

“No move away expected for Harry Amass. #MUFC”

A loan move had looked likely for Amass, but that hinged upon Man Utd first bringing in a new left-back.

With that now highly unlikely, Amass could be called upon by Carrick as a back-up option at left-back for Man Utd this season.