Lucrative Alejandro Garnacho sale ‘close’, as Man Utd negotiate signing of more suitable replacement

Man Utd could preside over two permanent deals one after another

Alejandro Garnacho is ‘close’ to agreeing personal terms with Napoli who are ready to put another improved bid to Manchester United, while reports also claim the Red Devils are ‘negotiating’ the signing of the winger’s replacement.

Man Utd aren’t actively pushing Garnacho out, though they re willing to sell if their £60m valuation is met. The purpose of selling the 20-year-old is to free up room and funds for new arrivals.

Chelsea have registered their interest in Garnacho who as an out-and-out winger, lacks a natural position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

However, on the back of selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for €70m/£59m, it’s Napoli who front the queue for Garnacho who’s viewed as the Georgian’s successor on the left wing.

Manager Antonio Conte is understood to have identified Garnacho as his No 1 target. According to The Mirror, Napoli saw an opening bid worth £40m rejected last week.

But per a fresh update from Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are ready to raise the stakes and have also made progress in discussions with Garnacho himself.

It’s claimed Napoli are ‘close’ to agreeing personal terms with Garnacho, while the club have elevated their offer to €50m/£42.2m.

While that still falls some way short of Man Utd’s £60m target price, it’s then claimed Napoli will stretch even further if required.

CdS wrote: ‘Napoli could reach 60 million euros: they could, and in any case no more.’ €60m equates to £50.7m.

Whether United would accept a bid of that size remains to be seen. In any case, what is clear is a sale for £50m-plus would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on United’s books given Garnacho is classed as a homegrown player.

What’s more, the report stated Napoli director, Giovanni Manna ‘will meet United in the next few hours: tomorrow, at the latest’ in the hopes of thrashing out a club-to-club agreement with Man Utd.

And according to CdS, Man Utd have already lined up the signing of Garnacho’s direct replacement…

Man Utd negotiating Patrick Dorgu signing

The signing of a left wing-back is understood to be top priority with regards to arrivals this month.

With a move for Nuno Mendes now looking unlikely following a U-turn on contract talks with PSG, Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu is coming into focus.

Taking to X earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Dorgu, 20, is viewed by Man Utd as a cheaper and more gettable alternative to Mendes and fellow target, Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).

“Manchester United keep looking at LWBs as they’ve also added Denmark international Patrick Dorgu to their list,” wrote Romano.

“Dorgu, monitored by Man Utd scouts in the recent months.”

And per the update from CdS, Man Utd are ‘negotiating with Lecce the purchase of Dorgu, one left winger for another: it could be the week of the deal.’

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti previously told TEAMtalk Lecce value Dorgu around the €40m/£33m mark.

Latest Man Utd news – Antony leaving / Amorim knows his players are dreadful

In other news, Man Utd are on the cusp of offloading Antony to Real Betis via a six-month loan.

An option or obligation to buy will reportedly NOT be included in the deal. Antony has ‘agreed every deatil’ on the player’s side, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim admitted his current side are the worst in Man Utd’s history following their 10th league defeat of the season on Sunday.

“In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two,” Amorim told Sky Sports.

“Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“Like I said, I’m not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I’m not naive and I know that we need to survive now.

“We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I’m saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines.”