Lucrative Man Utd sale ‘practically closed’, as colossal earner nears merciful exit

Manchester United are gearing up for the sale of Casemiro and how much they could receive has emerged, though there is some confusion as to which club the midfielder will join.

Casemiro, 32, is very much a fading force right now. The veteran Brazilian enjoyed a fantastic first season at Old Trafford following his blockbuster move from Real Madrid. However, he showed drastic signs of decline last term and has looked well past his best once again this season.

Casemiro is Man Utd’s highest-earning player on £350,000-a-week. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hellbent on slashing United’s wage bill and Casemiro has the green light to leave.

Another reason Man Utd want rid is to fund new signings of their own. United must sell before they buy in the January window.

According to a fresh update out of Brazil, Casemiro is hurtling towards a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. But while a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr has been touted, it is not yet clear which specific Saudi club Casemiro would join.

That is because Casemiro’s contract and transfer is being negotiated by the Public Investment Fund who own four different sides – Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Via UOL, Brazilian journalist, Bruno Andrade, reported: “Casemiro is a player who is very close to leaving Manchester United. The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund, which manages the country’s main clubs, has practically closed the deal.”

Andrade added: “The Saudis have a habit of deciding on the club later. There is a lot of talk about Al Nassr, but it is not yet certain. The decision on the club will be made later.”

How much will Man Utd receive for Casemiro?

Both The Telegraph and journalist Ben Jacobs reported on Al Nassr’s interest in Casemiro earlier this week.

Al Nassr recently cleared room for another foreign import by selling Seko Fofana to Rennes for €20m. Furthermore, Anderson Talisca is expected to join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in another clue a major overseas signing is on the way.

Casemiro is a long-term target for the Saudi Pro League and per both sources, the 32-year-old is now ‘open’ to making the long-anticipated move in the January window.

Detailing how much Man Utd are likely to receive, Jacobs reported on X: “Saudi dealmakers believe Casemiro is available for around €30m (£25m).”

While that is a far cry from the £70m (add-ons included) Man Utd paid Real Madrid, it still represents a lucrative fee for a 32-year-old who is clearly past his prime.

Man Utd ridding their books of a mammoth £350,000-a-week salary must not be overlooked in its importance either.

Latest Man Utd news – Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo

In other news, Man Utd have announced Amad Diallo has signed a five-year contract extension.

Unlike most contracts at Man Utd, however, the new deal does NOT contain a club option for an extra season.

Elsewhere, The Daily Star report Man Utd have lined up a £40m bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo next summer.

Amid Brentford’s unwillingness to sell in January, Man Utd are willing to wait six months before launching a move that will bring them in direct confrontation with Arsenal.

Time up for fading force, Casemiro