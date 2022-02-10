Man Utd announce new training kit sponsor in lucrative multi-year deal

Manchester United have announced Tezos as their new training kit sponsor in a multi-year deal.

The Old Trafford giants have been without a training apparel sponsorship since their partnership with Aon came to an end last season. But the deal with Tezos is reportedly worth in excess of £20million per year and also sees them become United’s official blockchain partner.

It does not include the training ground naming rights.

Victoria Timpson, chief executive of alliances and partnerships at United, said: “This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the club and our fans, can interact.

“We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the club’s wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

“Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch. We are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners.”

Ten Hag gives update on Ajax future

Meanwhile, Manchester United target Erik ten Hag has revealed that he will not think about his future until he has fully processed Marc Overmars’ shock resignation at current club Ajax.

The legendary former Arsenal winger quit his role as director of football at the Amsterdam giants after allegedly sending a “series of inappropriate messages to several female colleagues”.

Ten Hag has worked alongside Overmars ever since he took the Ajax reins in 2017. And the duo enjoyed a hugely successful spell together which included two League and Cup doubles between 2019 and 2021. They also reached the Champions League semis in 2019 before their dramatic loss to Tottenham.

Recent reports suggest that Overmars leaving could actually speed up Ten Hag’s decision on his future. However, that’s unlikely to be the case given the Dutchman’s latest comments.

“Marc Overmars and me were definitely a strong duo. But to think about this now… it’s not about me now,” ten Hag said to ESPN, via the Mirror.

“We need to process what happened. I will start looking at the consequences. I won’t think about my future now.

“I’m fine, but I know what you mean. We’ve had incredibly bad days, of course. I was totally stunned when I heard it.

“This is disastrous. Especially for the victims; the women. I have a hard time with the suffering that has been caused to them.

“Everyone processes this in their own way. I then withdraw a bit and am a bit quieter than usual. As a coach you naturally have to radiate energy, but that was difficult the last few days.”

Ten Hag is Rangnick’s top choice

Ten Hag is believed to be Ralf Rangnick’s top choice to take over as the next United boss.

The German is in charge until the end of the season before he then takes up an advisory role. And a separate report on Thursday claims that Rangnick wants Ten Hag, while United’s players are pushing for a move for Mauricio Pochettino.

However, United and Rangnick’s hopes have been boosted, according to Dutch football expert Mike Verweij.

He told the Telsport Podcast that the Overmars saga has made the likelihood of ten Hag leaving Ajax ‘certain’.

The Red Devils are next in action when they host Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

